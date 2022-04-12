Rejuvenating Young Hearts and Minds: Len Guardino aka Champagne Cat® Releases Awe-Inspiring Country Music Album

Len Guardino’s irrepressible cheerfulness shines through his composed music, lyrics, vocal talent and alter ego, Champagne Cat®. The artist’s newest album, ‘I’ve Got the Texas Blues’ presents a consolidation of the positive message that Guardino believes in and wishes to spread into the world. Champagne Cat® attempts to bring much needed happiness, moral strength, fidelity, manners, and wisdom to children all over the globe, reinventing the genre with a meaningful narrative.
Len Guardino’s published works include, among others, “I Like Being With You,” “I Want It All,” “A Moment In Time,” “A Tribute to Elivs – Rockin’ Rollin’ Man,” “Loving You,” “I Want Someone To Love Me,” “You’re Mine,” and many others. His tribute to America: “Everyone Loves America” is an homage to America’s founding fathers and mothers; they gave us the American Dream. His works have been reviewed by various publications including Billboard, Record World, Accent Mag, Smothers Net, Culture Bunker.Com, J.R. Taylor of N.Y. Press, Accent on Tampa Bay Magazine, and others.
Besides music, Len created a family of cat characters, led by Champagne Cat®, (Len’s alter ego), who also appears as a cartoon story where young cats ask their more experienced leader – Champagne Cat® – questions about life. Champagne Cat® also appears in Len Guardino’s children’s book, “The Birth Of Our Planet Earth – Pass on The Little Blue Ball,” about how the Earth came about and how everyone has a responsibility to make the earth happy by keeping its air and water clean. Champagne Cat® is also featured in his own website at https://champagnecat.com where the characters appear in coloring books, on T-shirts, greeting cards, key chains, buttons, and other items that can be found in the Champagne Cat Shop on the main website. Len’s concern for the well-being of children and young adults has continued throughout his life. Len served as the executive director of Fathers’ At Large over several years, where men participated in group events empowering children that needed positive influences in their lives. The inspiring artist was motivated to create Champagne Cat® and the family of cat characters that communicate Len’s philosophy about being moral, of clean-living, and generally exuding positive influences – a mantra that ‘I’ve Got the Texas Blues’ beautifully enshrines.
Champagne Cat® rose out of the eclectic artist’s love for children. Len simply wanted to support children in acquiring skills that involved them becoming aware of themselves and others and turning away from negative influences. The musician embodied this ideal in his favorite children’s character, Champagne Cat®.
Stream the artist’s new album on Spotify and Soundcloud as well as YouTube through the following link https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW8oiTI2hD2a7uLImHfxZ9w. Follow the artist’s official social media page on Instagram for updates on newer music. For interview, reviews, and/or collaborations reach out through this email champagnecat@startmail.com
ABOUT
Based in New York City, Len Guardino spent much of his career perfecting his vocal, song writing and recording skills. His style, according to Karl Stober of ejazznews is: “In the grand institution of style as Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, and Al Martino.”
In addition to his passion for vocal excellence, Len authored “Just for Love,” a seven-song musical comedy. The eclectic song writer’s music is available on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, HearNow and most other digital streaming services.
Len’s Champagne Cat® rose out of Len’s love for children. After serving in the U.S. Army Infantry, the artist returned to New York where he began his career in New York commercial real estate in Manhattan. Len also successfully owned an art gallery off off Madison Avenue, and co-produced Red Magic, an Off-Broadway production. Currently, he is looking forward to creating magical and spellbinding compositions and creating more and valued children’s content under his riveting alter ego – Champagne Cat.
LINKS
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/champagnecatworldwidellc/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW8oiTI2hD2a7uLImHfxZ9w/featured
Media Contact
Contact Person: Len Guardino
Email: Send Email
Phone: 800-983-1362
City: Conroe
State: Texas
Country: United States
Website: https://www.instagram.com/champagnecatworldwidellc/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.