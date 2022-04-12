Everyone can help Ukraine with a new NFT project

“No Fight Tomorrow” NFT collection includes dynamic NFT representing the symbols of 24 regions of Ukraine, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Kyiv, Sevastopol, and the entire sovereign territory of Ukraine. Our NFT collection now available on OpenSea.

The NFT charitable project aims to raise funds from the sale of NFT and to further provide targeted financial assistance to territorial communities of Ukraine and its residents suffering from the terrible consequences of the military aggression launched by the Russian Federation in Ukraine. You can see on our uaNFT website (uanft.net) what is happening now in different regions of Ukraine.

In light of the above, we ask you not to be indifferent and complacent about the war and its consequences, but to provide effective support for Ukraine.

Your support is very important to us. You can buy NFT or tell your friends about this opportunity.

Who we are?

NO FIGHT TOMORROW International Charitable Anti-war Foundation (company number 13963510) Brickfield Business Centre 37 Cremer Street, Office 422, London, ENGLAND, E2 8HD is a non-profit organization based on the joint efforts of proactive and caring people from Ukraine, Great Britain, the EU states, the United States of America, and the United Arab Emirates, that is doing everything possible and sometimes even impossible to achieve peace in Ukraine and all over the world.

Given our extensive experience and competence in the crypto sphere, we are promoting the global movement of cryptocurrency charity and crypto volunteering, inviting you to join us as well.

NO FIGHT TOMORROW

Video Link: https://youtube.com/shorts/bn_-U_x9mrY?feature=share

Media Contact

Company Name: NO FIGHT TOMORROW

Contact Person: Denys Drozd

Email: Send Email

Phone: +44 7485 023927

Address:Brickfield Business Centre 37 Cremer Street, Office 422

Country: United Kingdom

Website: https://uanft.net

