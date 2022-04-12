Application Virtualization Market is expected to observe a CAGR of 13.1% over 2022-2032 | FMI

According to a recent study conducted by Future Market Insights, the application virtualization market is expected to reach US$ 13.2 billion by 2032, up from US$ 3.8 billion in 2022, expanding at a high CAGR of 13.1%. This study explains that an increase in the implementation of third-party platform by business for implementation of applications is a factor that is expected accelerate the market value during the forecast period.
Furthermore, cost effective solutions as well as improved efficiency benefits are other factors that are expected to encourage the adoption of Application virtualization solutions among SMEs, which in turn will fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing adoption of cloud-based technologies is another major factor that is anticipated to augment the market growth over the analysis period.
Additionally, several benefits provided by application virtualization such as installation only on one centralized computer instead of installing on every computer and easy up-gradation expect a boost to the market in the forthcoming years. Further, the availability of application without installing it and easy control on the application by admins to allow or deny access of the application to a particular user is predicted to propel the market growth.
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
- Global application virtualization market was valued at US$ 3.8 Bn by 2022-end
- The US to account for the highest value share of US$ 4.7 Bn of global market demand for Application Virtualization Market in 2032
- From 2015 to 2021, Application Virtualization demand expanded at a CAGR of 15.1%
- By Deployment Type, the private cloud category constitutes the bulk of application virtualization deployment with a CAGR of 12.4%.
“The increasing adoption of cloud-based technologies is a major factor that is expected to flourish the growth of the Application Virtualization Market during the forecast period,” remarks an FMI analyst.
Competitive Landscape
Players in the global Application Virtualization Market focus on expanding their global reach through various strategies, such as; partnerships, collaborations, and partnerships. The players are also making a significant investment in R&D to add innovations to their products which would help them in strengthening their position in the global market. Some of the recent developments among the key players are:
- In September 2019, Microsoft announced the worldwide general availability of Windows Virtual Desktop. It is the only service that delivers simplified management, a multi-session Windows 10 experience, optimizations for Office 365 ProPlus, and support for Windows Server Remote Desktop Services (RDS) desktops and apps. With Windows Virtual Desktop, users can deploy and scale their Windows desktops and apps on Azure in minutes.
- In January 2019, Symantec introduced new Symantec SSL Visibility appliance (SSLV) v5.0 – an encrypted traffic management solution as a virtual appliance. SSLV v5.0 is an on-premise virtual appliance for dedicated Secure Sockets Layer (SSL)/Transport Layer Security (TLS) inspection.
- In 2018, Microsoft acquired FSlogix, in order to extend its virtualization capabilities and offer an improved experience to the Microsoft 365 customers.
Know More about What the Application Virtualization Market Repost Covers
Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global Application Virtualization Market, providing historical data for 2015-2021 and forecast statistics from 2022-2032. To understand opportunities in the Application Virtualization Market, the market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, organization size, and vertical, across five major regions.
By Component:
- Application Virtualization Solutions
- Agent Based Solution
- Agent Less Solution
- Application Virtualization Services
- Support and Maintenance Services
- Training and Consulting Services
By Deployment Type:
- Public Cloud Application Virtualization
- Private Cloud Application Virtualization
- Hybrid Cloud Application Virtualization
By Organization Size:
- Application Virtualization for Large Enterprises
- Application Virtualization for SMEs
By Vertical:
- Application Virtualization for BFSI
- Application Virtualization for Healthcare
- Application Virtualization for IT and Telecom
- Application Virtualization for Government and Defense
- Application Virtualization for Construction
- Application Virtualization for Education
- Application Virtualization for Other Verticals
By Region:
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
