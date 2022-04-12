Sino United (OTCMKTS: SUIC) Could Soar on Second Supply Chain Crisis

Lockdowns in Shanghai threaten to devastate the country’s economy and sever already overstressed supply chains around the world. Great investors understand, every crisis creates opportunity. Sino United Worldwide SUIC provides DeFi-based supply chain financing solutions, and could be in line for alot of investor attention as the second wave supply-chain crisis heats up.

THE GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN FINANCIAL MARKET IS MASSIVE

The global supply chain financial market is estimated to reach ~$20 trillion by 2025, according to McKinsey consultants. Currently, small-to-medium enterprises ‘SME’ account for about 60% of global GDP, but the proportion of financing obtained was less than 40%. The World Bank estimates that 70% of all micro, small and medium-sized enterprises ‘MSME’ in emerging markets lack access to credit. This is the target market for SUIC and supply-chain crisis or not is massively underserved.

DE-FI IS THE SOLUTIONIt’s not an understatement to say that DeFi could change the way the world works, supply chain financing is the latest application and Sino United SUIC is leading the way. Most DeFi and blockchain technology has massive potential. According to Swiss bank UBS, blockchain technology could add ~$330-$400 billion in economic value globally by 2027.

SUIC’s investment, Midas Touch, is targeting the lucrative global supply chain finance

Industry. SUIC’s DeFi-based supply chain finance solutions have the potential to disrupt and eventually replace traditional financing solutions.

SUIC ANNOUNCES LATEST DEAL EXPANDING ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN FOOTPRINTSino United Worldwide through SUIC Beneway appoint new partners/ directors, prominent fintech companies in Malaysia, GKASH and IF Finance, boasting millions of transactions and more than a billion dollars turnover in the past years. INVESTORS ARE RUSHING INTO COMPANIES LIKE SINO UNITED (SUIC)

Record sums of investments have been pouring into DeFi protocols over the past 2 years. The total value locked up in DeFi contracts has risen to $61.0 billion as of

August 15, 2021 compared to $13.0 billion at the beginning of 2021.

SUIC has a number of catalysts in the near to medium term. This includes plans to expand Midas Touch offerings in 40 countries by 2022. Monday’s news is the latest partnership bringing SUIC closer to its stated goal.

SUIC CONTINUES TO EXPAND ITS REACH

SUIC will continue to seek partnerships with major payment service providers (PSPs) globally. Midas has already announced a partnership with Suntech Technology,

a Taiwan-based PSP with 50,000 merchants and 10 million users.Suntech is estimating approximately $1 billion sales turnover and $8 million in profits from this partnership.

SUIC Midas estimates that the 28 new partnerships with leading global PSP partners will bring a total of 1.4 million merchants into its fold, along with 280 million users worldwide by the end of 2022.

This means catalysts. The supply chain crisis is sure to be in the news because China is one of the United States’ most important trading partners, and these lockdowns in Shanghai will eventually impact the United States.Sino United Worldwide SUIC is an intriguing play on the global supply-chain. Start your research today with this report:

https://capitalgainsreport.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/SUIC-Sino-United-Worldwide-Consolidated-Ltd-Report-Aug-2021.pdf

Disclaimers: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides investors a safe harbor in regard to forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact may be forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements in this action may be identified through use of words such as projects, foresee, expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, understands, or that by statements indicating certain actions & quote; may, could, or might occur. Understand there is no guarantee past performance will be indicative of future results. Investing in micro-cap and growth securities is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. It is possible that an investors investment may be lost or impaired due to the speculative nature of the companies profiled. Capital Gains Report ‘CGR’ is responsible for the production and distribution of this content. CGR is not operated by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment adviser. It should be expressly understood that under no circumstances does any information published herein represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. CGR authors, contributors, or its agents, may be compensated for preparing research, video graphics, and editorial content. CGR has been compensated three thousand dollars via wire transfer by Sino United Worldwide to produce and syndicate content related to SUIC. As part of that content, readers, subscribers, and website viewers, are expected to read the full disclaimers and financial disclosures statement that can be found on our website.

Media Contact

Company Name: Capital Gains Report

Contact Person: Mark McKelvie

Email: Send Email

City: NAPLES

State: FLORIDA

Country: United States

Website: https://capitalgainsreport.com/

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Sino United SUIC Could Soar on Second Supply Chain Crisis