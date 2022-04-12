Industrial PC Market to Reach US$ 9.4 Bn by 2032

The industrial PC market size was worth US$ 5 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 9.4 billion by 2032, increasing at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period as indicated by the industrial PC market report by FMI.

Automation, digitization, and other technological innovations propel the global industry forward as increased focus on automation and IoT, IPCs are primarily used in electronics and semiconductors, aerospace and military, and automotive manufacturing.

Industrial PC manufacturers are aggressively using the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) across various industries to maximize their resources and prices, which opens many industrial PC market opportunities. This enables them to automate production operations and generate a large volume of manufacturing data utilizing industrial PCs for data collection and management over a vast network of intelligent devices.

In the manufacturing industry, advanced industrial PCs are utilized to boost productivity, economy, and uptime, positively impacting the industrial PC market outlook. Industrial PCs are intended to collect data and process control operations in severe industrial environments.

These PCs help connect data, personnel, and equipment in real-time to oversee manufacturing operations. They also integrate systems in industrial operations, lowering total cost of ownership (TCO), improving productivity, and increasing uptime. As a result, the use of industrial PCs is likely to increase as the demand for industrial PC grows.

Industrial PCs help manufacture plants boost productivity and efficiency by allowing for real-time planning, controlling, and monitoring processes.

Startups and SMEs are unable to afford the large sums required for procurement. Moreover, they’re employed in factory automation, which is one of the most expensive processes available, thus hindering the adoption of industrial PC.

Many unexpected costs, including R&D, preventative maintenance, and repairs, may offset the actual cost reductions from automating. The cost of training associated with the operation of industrial PCs and the space they use limits industrial PC market growth.

Industrial PCs’ operational efficiency is both an advantage and a hazard at the same time. It may offer security problems, but it makes it easier to scale up duties and integrate new features in one box, such as energy management, access control, condition monitoring, FSM, data transfer, and so on. As a result, OEMs and end users may be dubious about the overall capabilities, not just IPC models, which could impede the sales of industrial PCs.

On the whole, the industrial PC market share is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 6 Bn by 2026.

Key Takeaways

The manufacturing operations of many industries, including semiconductor, consumer electronics, and automotive, are predicted to grow dramatically in the APAC area.

In the year 2021, the industrial PC market size in the United States was worth US$ 1.1 billion.

China, the world’s second-largest economy, is expected to reach a market capitalization of US$ 901.7 million by 2026, representing a 6.5 per cent CAGR over the study period as per the emerging trends in the industrial PC market.

Japan and Canada are two other critical geographic markets, with forecasted growth rates of 3.5 per cent and 3.9 per cent, respectively, over the analysis period.

Over the projection period, the Semiconductor & Electronics segment is expected to increase at a rapid pace.

“Manufacturing companies witness a high demand for industrial IoT as the manufacturing sector steadily moves toward digitalization with increased awareness of resource optimization in manufacturing firms, and robust regulatory necessities to safeguard protection and reliability in production plants are all driving market growth.”—opines a FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

For start-up enterprises, the industrial PC market offers reasonable prospects. These businesses can supply industrial PCs to the fast-growing energy, automotive, and oil and gas industries. The global study on the Industrial PC market states that the presence of established businesses with diverse product portfolios catering to many industries, on the other hand, enhances market competition.

For example, in September 2021, Rockwell Automation announced cooperation with Ansys, a Canonsburg and Pennsylvania-based American corporation. The company hoped to expand digital twin connectivity into industrial control systems with this relationship, allowing users to take advantage of industrial operations’ implementation, design, and performance.

Key Segments

By Type:

Panel IPC

Rack Mount IPC

Box IPC

Embedded IPC

DIN Rail IPC

By Sales Channel:

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

By End-use Industry:

Process Industries

Discrete Industries

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

