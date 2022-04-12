Leading Property Manager Completes Second Deal Of The Year

Brownstone Property Group has acquired the management por7olio of respected NYC real estate ﬁrm James Realty, ensuring conAnuity of excellent management services for residents, investors and owners

Within three months, Brownstone Property Group has expanded its management porPolio by double digits, extended its services to South Brooklyn, and increased its service oﬀerings to include real estate appraisals.

EﬀecVve immediately, the Park-Slope-based company, which specializes in high-touch residenVal property management has agreed to acquire the porPolio of James Realty, a 60-year Brooklyn establishment. James Realty is respected for property development and management, with residenVal and commercial property in Park Slope and Bay Ridge Brooklyn.

In January 2022, Brownstone Property Group announced its merger with Neglia Appraisals and RJS Appraisals. This second deal in 2022 provides Brownstone with a broader reach into South Brooklyn, and expands its signiﬁcant presence in the neighborhoods surrounding Prospect Park. The condos and rental properVes acquired from the James Realty porPolio increase Brownstone’s managed property by some thirteen percent.

James Realty is a family-owned real-estate company with a reputaVon for delivering high-quality care to its condominium and rental owners and residents. As leaders in similar specialVes, the transfer ensures that care of the residents, owners’-interests, buildings and ﬁnances will conVnue to be maintained at the very high-quality level that is Brownstone’s hallmark, thanks to the experience, talent, and innovaVon Brownstone has provided since its founding in 2004. The principals of each ﬁrm are noted for their outstanding customer-care approach and hands-on personal a_enVon to clients’ needs.

“Brownstone Property Group is well-posiVoned to carry on the James Realty legacy and to elevate the quality of care of the James Realty porPolio to the next level of achievement and excellence” states Josh Blackman, Brownstone Property Group’s Principal. “The solid plaPorm established by the James Realty professionals enables the Brownstone team to provide seamless conVnuity of excellent service to porPolio residents and property owners.”

Dean Alessio is the President of James Realty, and a highly respected real estate broker and developer, responsible for Park Slope condominium conversions. He took over management of James Realty from his father, Joseph Alessio in 1990, and has ensured the careful and expert care of his Brooklyn properVes. “The Vming was right” stated Mr. Alessio noVng that “Brownstone Property Group enjoys a rightly-deserved reputaVon for excellent, thoughPul services. I am conﬁdent that the James Realty porPolio is being transferred to competent and professional hands.”

James Realty is a full service, family-run real estate company, experienced in managing and developing residenVal properVes throughout the New York Metropolitan area since 1960. The ﬁrm draws on decades of experience, and has developed Park Slope condominiums, and managed properVes in the Bay Ridge and Park Slope neighborhoods.

Established in 2004 in Park Slope Brooklyn, Brownstone Property Group has become the go-to small building manager in Brooklyn in addiVon to a highly successful general contracVng and real estate brokerage. During 2021, Brownstone nearly doubled revenues and increased the size of its managed porPolio, employed team, and number of oﬃces in a reﬂecVon of the Brooklyn real estate market’s steady improvement despite the pandemic.

