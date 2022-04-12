Leading Property Manager Completes Second Deal Of The Year

Within three months, Brownstone Property Group has expanded its management porPolio by double digits, extended its services to South Brooklyn, and increased its service oﬀerings to include real estate appraisals.
EﬀecVve immediately, the Park-Slope-based company, which specializes in high-touch residenVal property management has agreed to acquire the porPolio of James Realty, a 60-year Brooklyn establishment. James Realty is respected for property development and management, with residenVal and commercial property in Park Slope and Bay Ridge Brooklyn.
In January 2022, Brownstone Property Group announced its merger with Neglia Appraisals and RJS Appraisals. This second deal in 2022 provides Brownstone with a broader reach into South Brooklyn, and expands its signiﬁcant presence in the neighborhoods surrounding Prospect Park. The condos and rental properVes acquired from the James Realty porPolio increase Brownstone’s managed property by some thirteen percent.
James Realty is a family-owned real-estate company with a reputaVon for delivering high-quality care to its condominium and rental owners and residents. As leaders in similar specialVes, the transfer ensures that care of the residents, owners’-interests, buildings and ﬁnances will conVnue to be maintained at the very high-quality level that is Brownstone’s hallmark, thanks to the experience, talent, and innovaVon Brownstone has provided since its founding in 2004. The principals of each ﬁrm are noted for their outstanding customer-care approach and hands-on personal a_enVon to clients’ needs.
“Brownstone Property Group is well-posiVoned to carry on the James Realty legacy and to elevate the quality of care of the James Realty porPolio to the next level of achievement and excellence” states Josh Blackman, Brownstone Property Group’s Principal. “The solid plaPorm established by the James Realty professionals enables the Brownstone team to provide seamless conVnuity of excellent service to porPolio residents and property owners.”
Dean Alessio is the President of James Realty, and a highly respected real estate broker and developer, responsible for Park Slope condominium conversions. He took over management of James Realty from his father, Joseph Alessio in 1990, and has ensured the careful and expert care of his Brooklyn properVes. “The Vming was right” stated Mr. Alessio noVng that “Brownstone Property Group enjoys a rightly-deserved reputaVon for excellent, thoughPul services. I am conﬁdent that the James Realty porPolio is being transferred to competent and professional hands.”
James Realty is a full service, family-run real estate company, experienced in managing and developing residenVal properVes throughout the New York Metropolitan area since 1960. The ﬁrm draws on decades of experience, and has developed Park Slope condominiums, and managed properVes in the Bay Ridge and Park Slope neighborhoods.
Established in 2004 in Park Slope Brooklyn, Brownstone Property Group has become the go-to small building manager in Brooklyn in addiVon to a highly successful general contracVng and real estate brokerage. During 2021, Brownstone nearly doubled revenues and increased the size of its managed porPolio, employed team, and number of oﬃces in a reﬂecVon of the Brooklyn real estate market’s steady improvement despite the pandemic.
Please visit our website at brownstonepropertygroup.com for more informaVon. To be in touch directly, contact Brownstone Property Group at info@brownstonemgt.com or call 718.499.6030.
Media Contact
Company Name: Brownstone Property Group
Contact Person: Josh Blackman
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: www.brownstonepropertygroup.com
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Leading Property Manager Completes Second Deal Of The Year
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.