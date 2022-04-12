"Irradiance" At The Paramount Hudson Valley Theater In Peekskill, NY Sunday May 22nd, 2022 3 PM ET presented by the Daisy Jopling Music Mentorship Foundation

“Irradiance” Featuring the Daisy Jopling Band, Orchestra 914 and Local Students Takes Place at the Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill, NY 5/22/22 3 PM ET
Internationally acclaimed, classical/rock star violinist Daisy Jopling is thrilled to collaborate with Orchestra 914 and Hudson Valley students on a full orchestra mentorship show at the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater called “Irradiance”. This eclectic show will feature local youth choirs singing music composed by Daisy Jopling derived from the sacred tones of the Great Pyramids of Egypt, as well as a rock classical fusion and hits from the Daisy Jopling Band orchestrated by Dean Fransen. The show will feature a beautiful lighting design by Ro-z Edelston, and will be conducted by Dean Fransen and Kathleen Feldman.
Formed in 1958, Orchestra 914 expands the classical music experience for diverse audiences in the Hudson Valley through creative, educational, and community programming with the highest level of artistic integrity.
Daisy Jopling has toured the world, beginning her solo career with a concerto at the Royal Albert Hall in London at age 14. She played twice before 30,000 people at the opening of the Vienna Festival, toured with her band to 53 stunning concert halls in China, created “Illuminance” on Bannerman Island, NY which aired on PBS in 2021, and performed her own “Awakening” Concert at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center.
Daisy has collaborated with super stars such as Bobby McFerrin, Hans Zimmer and Tony-Award winning director Tom Morris, and recorded 9 albums, 2 with BMG RCA Victor.
The non- profit Daisy Jopling Music Mentorship Foundation was founded in 2012 to bring music mentorship, teaching and performance opportunities to the schools in Westchester County. To date over 8,110 students have participated in its programs. These programs have been made possible from support of the New York State Council on the Arts, individuals, corporations and foundations.
Daisy Jopling band:
Daisy Jopling, Violin
Jeff Miller – piano
Matthew Watanabe – keyboard
Lavondo Thomas – bass
Simon Fishburn – drums
Michael Feigenbaum – percussion
“Irradiance” Video Promo: https://youtu.be/KjetoJ1CTWw
Get your tickets for “Irradiance” Featuring the Daisy Jopling Band, Orchestra 914 and Local Students here: https://paramounthudsonvalley.showare.com/ordertickets.asp?p=1175&a=0&src=&backurl=
The official website for The Daisy Jopling Band may be found at https://www.daisyjoplingband.com
The official website for Orchestra 914 may be found at https://www.orchestra914.org
For interviews or more information contact worldstarpublicrelations@gmail.com
Media Contact
Company Name: World Star PR
Contact Person: Jimmy Star
Email: Send Email
Phone: 631-506-6600
Country: United States
Website: https://www.facebook.com/WorldStarPR/
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: \”Irradiance\” At The Paramount Hudson Valley Theater In Peekskill, NY Sunday May 22nd, 2022 3 PM ET presented by the Daisy Jopling Music Mentorship Foundation
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.