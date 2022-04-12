Lovilife Launches Free Shipping to US Customers on All Products In the US Warehouse Until 30th April

Enjoy spa sessions from home with a range of Lovilife's beauty and massage devices delivered to you with free shipping only in April

Lovilife, a lifestyle e-commerce company is currently offering free shipping delivery to customers in the US when they order selected products that are stocked in the US Warehouse. As a lifestyle company in Singapore, Lovilife is appreciating its US customers for choosing to support them.

Lovilife’s customers are a huge part of the business and the company is happy to offer this free shipping promotion to keep its new and returning customers happy all through the month of April. Lovilife offers products that are well thought out and curated for everyone to enjoy an improved personal life. Their product catalog cuts across fashion, beauty, home and gardening, toys and games, pet supplies, gadgets, and electronics among many others. Each product in each section has been selected carefully for aesthetics and also for exceptional functionality at an affordable price range between $10-$100. Shoppers can enjoy salon-style massage and relaxation in their homes anytime with any of Lovilife’s massage devices.

Customers can enjoy a wide range of high-quality products such as Auto Ceramic Hair Curler, Intelligent Neck Massager, Ultrasonic Skin Scrubber, Smokeless Indoor Electric BBQ Grill, 360-Degree Rotating LED Night Light, Super Grill Steam Cleaner, Trendy Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Earphones, Smart LED Backpack, Cute Unicorn Shaped Slippers, toys & games, smart home devices, men’s fashion or women’s fashion. US shoppers can identify products eligible for free shipping with the ‘Free Shipping Label’ on the selected product page to make their shopping fun and easy. Customers can shop from anywhere and get their products delivered quickly as products are stored in various warehouses across the nation.

The web store ensures that every product offers top value for money. “We work with great manufacturers who try their best to keep the production costs as low as possible. However, the quality of the goods remains high,” said a company’s spokesperson. When US customers order products stored in the US warehouse, they have access to faster shipping options between 3-5 days as opposed to products stored in the main warehouse in China and other countries. Lovilife ensures that its website is optimized to be user-friendly with easy and speedy navigation for a better shopping experience.

Passionate about helping its customers shop online, Lovilife updates its blog with shopping tips such as ‘top products for every pet parent,’ ‘top baby products that will make your first-year of being a parent easier,’ ‘best self-care products to treat yourself,’ ‘best fashion wears for this season, and many more.

Lovilife makes a point of updating its stock so that customers can always have access to products they love and find more products of interest. Additionally, they can enjoy up to 50% discount on many products from different categories. International customers can also enjoy free shipping when they order products over $100.

Lovilife’s top-notch service and quality products have earned them five-star reviews on their web store such as this review on a garden tool; “This is a wonderful tool to assist with planting out small shrubs that you have grown from seed. Works as advertised: loosens up the dirt and cuts trenches.

US customers can now shop for their most loved products stocked in the US warehouse and enjoy free shipping only in the month of April.

For more information, visit https://www.lovilife.com.

Media Contact

Company Name: Lovilife Global Pte Ltd

Contact Person: Ler Yun Lin Precia

Email: Send Email

Phone: +6592476548

Address:1 Coleman Street, #10-06, The Adelphi

City: Singapore 179803

Country: Singapore

Website: lovilife.com

