STRV is Set To Have Their "Next Level Talks" Event Back In-Person

The biggest STRV events are back! STRV invites the top players in the technology industry to share stories and answer the industry's biggest questions in a series of talks. You may know them as Silicon Valley Insights, but since tech is no longer based in a single hub and is spreading throughout the world, STRV has done some rebranding.

Next Level Talks discusses how next-level products start with next-level ideas, which flow from meaningful conversations.

The first Next Level Talk topic is “NFT: Beyond the Buzzword.” NFTs have quickly snuck into various industries, and STRV will be bringing together three speakers from different companies with unique experiences and perspectives about various NFT use cases.

NFT: Beyond the Buzzword speakers include:

Martin Stava & Pavel Zeifart of STRV

This event marks their first public discussion about the game, which means there’s lots to share and more to ask. They will be talking about the inspiration and challenges behind this space western multiplayer tactical game, how NFTs fit in, and what’s next.

Yossi Hasson and Micaela Bottari of Metaversal

Metaversal has raised more than $60m in funding from Dapper Labs and CoinFund (also invested in Polygon). It works with the creators building the open Metaverse and partners up with companies in the entertainment space to enrich their brands via NFTs — which will be their main topic of discussion.

Martin Sokol of Decentraland

The well-known 3D virtual world has recently done the first-ever Metaverse Fashion Week. Sokol helped put it all together, so he will get into how the event connected mainstream brands and digital upstarts and what NFTs mean for the fashion industry.

If you want to attend, doors open at 6:30 P.M. CET, and the event starts at 7 P.M. CET.

Ticket Information

Tickets are available for purchase on Eventbrite.

There are three types of tickets are available for purchase:

Ticket 1: Access to STRV’s Prague HQ for the event

Ticket 2: Access the event and the afterparty with networking, food, and drinks at their 7th-floor Scrollbar

Ticket 3: Livestream



Event Details

Thursday, April 28th, 2022, 6:30 P.M. CET located at the STRV HQ in Prague at 23 Rohanské nábřeží 186 00 Prague, Czechia. Also available for viewers virtually via Livestream.

About STRV

Founded in 2004, STRV is a software design and engineering team centered around building digital products for partners ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies. With over 190 carefully selected employees, the talent pool is skilled in delivering carefully crafted software solutions to their clients.

The company prides itself in proving that transparency, empathy, and passion can become a long-term competitive advantage in a world where misleading clients for short-term commercial gain has become the standard business process.

STRV has delivered solutions for companies like ClassDojo, Microsoft, Barry’s Bootcamp, and The Athletic, to name a few. Their vision has always been honest and straightforward because they aim to do the best work for their clients.

STRV stands in the Top 5 top software companies in California and is in the Top 1% of global technology companies, according to Clutch. Their clients have raised over $12 billion in funding, and the company is overall rated highly for company culture and positive work environment on Glassdoor with a 4.9-star rating. Finally, STRV received the Financial Times 1000 award for the Top 20 fastest-growing companies in Europe.

Martin Stava, co-creator of Scavenger Land, has launched several successful STRV Labs products, such as dating apps Zoe and Surge and the mobile game Dot to Dot. The two dating apps have millions of users and a positive social impact on the LGBTQ+ community.

