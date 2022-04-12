Moji Masala Aims To Make Cooking Indian Food Easy

John David (JD) Walsh and Shireen Qadri are the cofounders, co-CEOs, and married life partners who concocted and realized the company Moji Masala, which in Kashmiri means “Mom’s spice blend.” The authentic South Asian spice blend recipes come directly from Qadri’s mother. Each single-serving spice packet is labeled with simple instructions for cooking, and also a QR code that takes you directly to a website with a video showing you how to create a specific Indian dish that can feed about three to five people.
“Our mission is to bring you spice blends that allow you to recreate the recipes of South Asian moms from all over the subcontinent,” says Walsh. “Our one-packet product is designed to create one dish resulting in no leftovers or waste. We aim to make it easy for people to cook great Indian food regularly, so that they can incorporate into their menu weekly or monthly.”
All Moji Masala spice blends are fresh-ground, produced in small batches and hand-packed. Most recipes are ready in 30 minutes, which is less time than it takes to order and receive restaurant delivery – and a lot cheaper. There are currently 12 varieties of Moji Masala spice blends available for meat lovers, vegetarians, and vegans.
Walsh and Qadri came up with the idea for Moji Masala when they realized that simply collecting all of the 7 to 15 spices required for most South Asian dishes poses an insurmountable hurdle for many people. Furthermore, it can be frustrating to sort through thousands of recipes online to find ones that are authentic and delicious. Finally, meal prep can be too cumbersome and take too long.
Qadri sourced all the recipes for the spice blends and the final dishes from her own mother and aunties. She then spent two years perfecting the recipes and simplifying the cooking process without compromising on flavor. During that time, she and Walsh also came up with a short list of spice suppliers that met their standards of extremely high quality, fresh spices. All suppliers also had to demonstrate a commitment to working with farmers who are environmentally and socially conscious, paying fair wages. With only one exception, the spices are certified organic, grown with minimal use of pesticides, non-irradiated and non-fumigated.
“It’s extremely rare to find Indian spice blends that are this, clean, fresh and healthy,” says Qadri. “None of these steps were easy!” She calls Moji Masala “a beautiful product born out of our cross-cultural existence and passion for Indian food, and the accompanying joy and community that comes with feeding people this delectable cuisine.”
Before founding Moji Masala, Walsh spent five years working all over India to bring the game of basketball to the country. Much of his work was in coordination with the US Department of State in the sport diplomacy program. Qadri worked in finance for 20 years as an equity analyst and an investor. But this company, they feel, is their life purpose.
“When you pursue your life’s work, you take joy in the big highs, can manage through challenges with optimism, and can plug away at the series of daily tasks that need to be performed well. None of it feels overwhelming because we are in this together,” says Walsh. Even the work-life balance doesn’t strike him and Qadri as an issue. “The lines between personal and work life blur. This suits us just fine, and we don’t try that hard to separate.”
To young people looking to pursue their passion, Qadri says, “Don’t quit your day job too quickly. Use every ounce of free time to try out your passionate ideas. Sleep less, skip a vacation, fund your dreams and see where it takes you.” Walsh has a different approach. He says to take the vacation – just take your laptop with you. “You’ll grow from travel and find answers out there!”
Most importantly, they say, “Be all in with what is important to you. Then see if there is a business that can be made from that. Technically, we would add that you should learn accounting and understand the numbers behind the business you are operating. Keep learning!”
This article can also be read on Forbes: https://www.forbes.com/sites/meimeifox/2022/04/07/moji-masala-aims-to-make-cooking-indian-food-easy/?sh=7ccedee019e9
Author Twitter: @MeiMeiFox
Company Instagram: @moji_masala
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MojiMasalaShop
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mojimasala/?viewAsMember=true
YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/MojiMasala
Forbes Twitter: @Forbes
Media Contact
Company Name: Moji Masala®
Contact Person: MeiMei Fox, Forbes Contributor & NY Times Bestselling Author
Email: Send Email
Phone: 347-560-4667
State: NY
Country: United States
Website: www.mojimasala.com
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Moji Masala Aims To Make Cooking Indian Food Easy
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.