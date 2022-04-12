NJ Police Officers Prepare to Launch Crypto Token BLAZAR to Supplement Failing Pension System

Retired Lt. John DeSalvo, and his partner Patrolman Bryan Cohen are launching Blazar crypto token on 4/21, with the goal to supplement the failing pension system

While speaking to the media, retired NJDOC Police Lieutenant John DeSalvo shares his memories about the struggles his Grandmother went through to try and survive off his Grandfather’s Firefighter Pension after his death. His Grandfather, a Hoboken Firefighter, and WW2 Army Veteran passed away in 1988 and his $500 a month pension barely paid for Fuel costs let alone housing for his grandmother.

“I always remember thinking to myself there has to be a better way to prepare and save for retirement than this,” he added.

Fast forward to the present day, and the current pension system in place is so underfunded it’s no longer a question of if they will run out of money, it’s simply a question of when. Last year the individuals who oversee the pension fund, known as the Board Of Trustees, were only able to ascertain a 1.5% return on their investments. Add to it the internal corruption that exists and it’s obvious it’s time to move on from the antiquated and dated system.

Just ten years ago crypto was looked at as a wildly speculative fad and something that wouldn’t last. Yet it has, and not only has it lasted, but it may also now be the savior of one’s future. With Guaranteed return rates higher than anything that’s ever been seen in the investment realm crypto has lured in the biggest of investors. From Mark Cuban to Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and even Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Cryptocurrency is everywhere and it’s making people rich. It’s only a matter of time before The US Government creates its own token with many countries beginning to accept Bitcoin as payment. BLAZAR Token was created to ensure retirees won’t ever have to worry about where the money is going to come from when they retire. It’s not only going to supplement the current system in place, it’s going to eventually replace it. It seems

There is more than one reason we call them first responders. They are on to something here, and being the initiators In this realm has given BLAZAR token a clear advantage over anyone. They intend to release numerous mutual fund-style tokens over the next few months with their Yield Farm Protocol entitled “Moonfuel”.

Interested Investors should join their Telegram group at https://t.me/blazartokengroup, or email Blazartoken@gmail.com

They are set to go LIVE on the decentralized exchange PancakeSwap on 4/21.

