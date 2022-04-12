The Face Club Sets to Release First NFT; A Rare And Limited 3D Art Collection, 'Missing Face'

Exclusive membership club, The Face Club, gears up to release its first NFT which is a rare 3D Art Collection of 9,332 Unique 1/1 NFTs. This unique 3D Art “Missing Face” NFT Collection which is inspired by a face renowned to be drawn by Japanese school children using hiragana characters.
A unique MISSING FACE is created by adding different faces and unique traits from the drawing. With 200 unique traits, the Missing Face Collection promises to be nothing short of outstanding.
By releasing a limited number of 9,332 NFTs, MISSING FACE will maintain its exclusivity and people who own one will be in possession of one of the most important NFTs ever made. The release will happen in 2 batches of 4,666NFTs. The first batch of 4,666 will be released in May, 2022 while the second batch will be released in July, 2022.
Every holder of a Missing Face NFT will also have access to The Face Club Membership to enjoy privileges such as discounts on 3D vinyl toys, private parties and many more. The brand will release the Missing Face blind box series which is a mystery box that can be bought by anyone to receive a miniature 3D vinyl toy of Missing Face. All the miniature 3D Vinyl toys given will be limited edition.
Again, holders will have access to minting rewards. Holders who can successfully mint a Missing Face NFT will get a free $Face Token. In the Missing Face order of activities, minting rewards will be deployed immediately after the first batch of 4,666 are released.
In the future, Missing Face will become a NFT Fashion brand, and will collaborate with 3 premium brands to create merchandise and collectibles. These collaborations will birth a whole different level of luxury digital fashion and premium virtual collectibles. There will however be physical products available to be purchased in the official Missing Face Merch Store. Missing Face is set to dish out never before seen designs that will resonate with fashion forward people and set a trend that everyone will want to be a part of.
Other than that, Missing Face will also launch their unique collectible vinyl toys that will be the next major icon in fashion as it is in the world of art. This creation of Missing Face Vinyl Toys blends the simplicity of a vinyl toy with the aesthetic impressionability of modern art and dynamic luxury fashion. Live events will also be created to connect with members for special activities, giveaways and ‘meets and greets.’
For more information, visit Missing Face on Website: https://missingface.io/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MissingFace
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/missingface_official
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/missingface.official
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrmgahG5r7r2nfta4mepwzw
Discord: https://discord.gg/xCfkVhTxpG
Media Contact
Company Name: The Face Club
Contact Person: Wilson
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: https://missingface.io/
© 2022 Benzinga.com.
