Award Winning Holistic Recovery Entrepreneur Launches The Èlan Power Plan To Help High Achievers Overcome Injury And Burnout

Jennifer O’ Connor, the CEO of Èlan Power™, is already known amongst the inner circle of New York high achievers as the go to expert when it comes to eradicating chronic pain and getting your mind and body in sync for greater movement, productivity and cultivating the mindset of a champion.

She understands that for successful go-getters, failure is not an option as they have high level pressure and many people relying on them. They’re often exhausted, in chronic pain, experiencing restless sleep, and feeling stuck. They approach Jennifer because they know she can help them obtain new energy, stamina and drive. Her clients bounce back in record time. One of her clients had a dream to climb Everest, yet he had chronic back pain for years and tried everything.

“A number of months ago I contacted Jennifer. I had a goal and I needed her to help me attain it. During our first session she asked me what I hoped to accomplish and I told her that I planned to go to Everest, and secondly that I wanted to wake up in the morning with no pain. For most of my life I have suffered chronic back pain. A skiing accident during a downhill when I was 18 and originally diagnosed as a series of broken ribs was, years later re-diagnosed as a fractured vertebrae. Nine months since I have started back with Jennifer I am 100% certain I can reach Everest. And I don’t wake up in pain. Jennifer will make you reach your goals, and then she’ll take you further. Trust me, trust in her.” Cai Palmer, CEO, Wine at Five.

She has transformed her own life many times when faced with adversity. From feeling like a failure and repeating 9th grade three times to earning two Bachelor’s and a Master in Science with honors, she now works with professional athletes, Olympians and leaders of the most successful businesses in the world to help them achieve their full potential.

However, during the pandemic she experienced two life-changing situations – the breakdown of her marriage and losing her beloved award winning studio to Hurricane Ida. These were her biggest challenges. Where most people would buckle, Jennifer did the opposite and dug deep, becoming her most important client.

“I was blindsided and devastated! However, I knew I had to recover so I created a holistic recovery plan addressing everything; pain, body, movement, cognitive, mindset, self-discipline and boundaries. It wasn’t easy, but my life improved significantly. Clients wanted to know my secret so that’s when my Èlan Power Plan™ was born. It’s a personal, high touch program, tailored for each client.

Where many people fall down is when they short-change themselves! They try cookie cutter approaches, or a bit here and a bit there. That doesn’t work. If you want to be the best version of yourself, you must invest in yourself. Because of the success of my Power Plan I’ve rebranded my business and am taking on more international clients”, said Jennifer.

Jennifer said her Èlan Power Plan™ is the culmination and amalgamation of her background in Exercise Physiology and Athletic Training for pro-athletes, alongside her Master Yogi experience, and her approach as an award winning business owner and her own life experiences.

The plan helps clients physically, cognitively, and emotionally enabling them to master self-cultivation. This typically includes physical assessments, restorative yoga, mini-retreats, movement, meditative and mindset work, as well as high level coaching.

The new Èlan Power Website has now been launched http://elan-power.com reflecting her services including the Èlan Power Plan™ as well as professional retreats and workshops, empowerment programs for women, private training, and personalized yoga.



Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/embed/d1bjCbkFdFM

One area she excels in is professional speaking. Jennifer presented at the O’Melveny and Meyers Women’s Leadership Academy in Los Angeles, and was selected as an ambassador to represent women entrepreneurs at the first-ever United State of Women White House Summit. In addition, she regularly speaks at leadership events such as Eileen Fisher Lifework, SCORE and The Art of Career Re-entry at MasterCard.

Jennifer is an alumnus of the prestigious Goldman Sachs and Tory Burch Foundation 10,000 Small Businesses Program (GS10KSB) and was invited to share the stage with Buffet, Blakely, Branson, Bloomberg and other prominent entrepreneurs as she led a powerful yoga and mindfulness exercise for 3000 alumni at the GS10KSB Summit in Washington, DC. Her most popular talks are ‘The Key to Becoming the CEO of Your Own Life’ and ‘Secrets for Skyrocketing Professional Women to the TOP’.

Right now Jennifer is offering 15 minute complementary calls to help you create your own Èlan Power Plan, and for media enquiries or to book Jennifer as a keynote speaker at your next virtual or live event please get in touch at…

https://www.elanelite.com/contact

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/jenniferoconnor1/ as Jennifer O’Connor MS, ATC, CSCS, CEP, RYT500

