Tim Outlaw a first-time author just published a 21 Day Devotional titled "God's Plan For You"

CHICAGO, Ill. – Does God have a plan for me and my life? How do I know what job to take or whom to date? The Bible tells us you can “test and approve” God’s Will. You can know His will and examine Scripture to provide God’s direction for your life. The book of Romans tells us that as we are transformed by God, we are able to discern His Will. Are you ready and willing to let your life be transformed by God’s Word and His Holy Spirit? In less than five minutes each day this book will walk you through practical steps in Scripture in order to be transformed by God and to better understand His plan for your life.
According to Chris Bolinger, Author, Daily Strength for Men, and 52 Weeks of Strength for Men, [Do you] want practical ways to connect with God and get your direction from Him? Read Tim Outlaw’s excellent devotional, God’s Plan for You. This book gives you real-life examples of how to have a closer walk with God and learn to live in sync with His will and His way. It’s a great first step for a new Christian seeking the best life Christ has to offer.
“God’s Plan For You” is published by Kharis Publishing and is now available wherever books are sold, including Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1637461089/ Retailers and other agencies may order copies from Ingram Content Group or through the publisher (ISBN: 978-1637461082): https://kharispublishing.com/product/gods-plan-for-you/
Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/embed/eWZ0cBeqxbI
Tim grew up knowing the reality of God from a young age but struggled how to understand His will. After more than fifteen years of seeking Jesus, being transformed by His Word and Holy Spirit, and serving the Church around the world, he has gained confidence in knowing God’s plan for his life. Tim wrote this book to share the wisdom he has gained in understanding God’s personal plan for every follower of Christ.
About Kharis Publishing:
Kharis Publishing, an imprint of Kharis Media LLC, is a leading Christian and inspirational book publisher based in Aurora, Chicago metropolitan area, Illinois. Kharis’ dual mission is to give voice to under-represented writers (including women and first-time authors) and equip orphans in developing countries with literacy tools. That is why, for each book sold, the publisher channels some of the proceeds into providing books and computers for orphanages in developing countries, so that these kids may learn to read, dream, and grow. For a limited time, Kharis Publishing is accepting unsolicited queries for nonfiction (Christian, self-help, memoirs, business, health and wellness) from qualified leaders, professionals, pastors, and ministers.
Learn more at: About Us – Kharis Publishing – Accepting Manuscript
Media Contact
Company Name: Kharis Media LLC
Contact Person: Rufus Philip
Email: Send Email
Phone: (630) 423-6309
City: Aurora, Chicago
State: IL
Country: United States
Website: https://kharispublishing.com/kp/product/gods-plan-for-you/
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Tim Outlaw a first-time author just published a 21 Day Devotional titled \”God\’s Plan For You\”
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.