Tim Outlaw a first-time author just published a 21 Day Devotional titled "God's Plan For You"

Kharis Publishing today announces the release of "God's Plan for You: 21-Day Devotional" (ISBN: 978-1637461082) by Tim Outlaw, practical steps in Scripture in order to be transformed by God and to better understand His plan for your life.

CHICAGO, Ill. – Does God have a plan for me and my life? How do I know what job to take or whom to date? The Bible tells us you can “test and approve” God’s Will. You can know His will and examine Scripture to provide God’s direction for your life. The book of Romans tells us that as we are transformed by God, we are able to discern His Will. Are you ready and willing to let your life be transformed by God’s Word and His Holy Spirit? In less than five minutes each day this book will walk you through practical steps in Scripture in order to be transformed by God and to better understand His plan for your life.

According to Chris Bolinger, Author, Daily Strength for Men, and 52 Weeks of Strength for Men, [Do you] want practical ways to connect with God and get your direction from Him? Read Tim Outlaw’s excellent devotional, God’s Plan for You. This book gives you real-life examples of how to have a closer walk with God and learn to live in sync with His will and His way. It’s a great first step for a new Christian seeking the best life Christ has to offer.

“God’s Plan For You” is published by Kharis Publishing and is now available wherever books are sold, including Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1637461089/ Retailers and other agencies may order copies from Ingram Content Group or through the publisher (ISBN: 978-1637461082): https://kharispublishing.com/product/gods-plan-for-you/

Tim grew up knowing the reality of God from a young age but struggled how to understand His will. After more than fifteen years of seeking Jesus, being transformed by His Word and Holy Spirit, and serving the Church around the world, he has gained confidence in knowing God’s plan for his life. Tim wrote this book to share the wisdom he has gained in understanding God’s personal plan for every follower of Christ.

Kharis Publishing, an imprint of Kharis Media LLC, is a leading Christian and inspirational book publisher based in Aurora, Chicago metropolitan area, Illinois. Kharis’ dual mission is to give voice to under-represented writers (including women and first-time authors) and equip orphans in developing countries with literacy tools. That is why, for each book sold, the publisher channels some of the proceeds into providing books and computers for orphanages in developing countries, so that these kids may learn to read, dream, and grow. For a limited time, Kharis Publishing is accepting unsolicited queries for nonfiction (Christian, self-help, memoirs, business, health and wellness) from qualified leaders, professionals, pastors, and ministers.

