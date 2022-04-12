Your Greater is Right Now (2nd Edition): Living as God's masterpiece instead of life's middle class by Dr. Derrick Love

Kharis Publishing today announces the release of "Your Greater is Right Now (2nd Edition): Living as God's masterpiece instead of life's middle class" (ISBN: 978-1637461204) by Dr. Derrick Love, a personal transparent journey towards living a greater life in a Christ Jesus.

The greatest challenge to achieving your purpose is being caught in the trap of not fully recognizing your potential or seeing yourself through the lens of Christ. This book, “Your Greater is Right Now,” helps you to unpack, reflect, journal, and transform your thinking into practical steps to achieve your greater. The book engages you in a holistic way that includes scripture, reflective activities, and bible-based affirmations to enable you to receive the bounty of success. It contains timeless wisdom such as being patient, taking short and long-term approaches to live well, being humble, and forgiving oneself to move ahead.

According to Pastor Timothy Richardson, Father House Ministries. Your Greater is Right Now is a relevant word for the world today. Dr. Love provides God’s word, practical application activities that lead all walks of life to their greater. This book will help you define and reshape your outlook toward living a greater dependency on God to achieve your purpose.

“Your Greater is Right Now (2nd Edition)” is published by Kharis Publishing and is now available wherever books are sold, including Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1637461208/ Retailers and other agencies may order copies from Ingram Content Group or through the publisher (ISBN: 978-1637461204): https://kharispublishing.com/kp/product/your-greater-is-right-now-2nd-edition/

Dr. Derrick Love is a thought leader in education with 20-years of experience leading schools and districts and a down-home associate pastor passionate about helping people find and walk in their purpose. He continues to inspire hope through faith so that every day is a day closer to living in purpose. Dr. Love is the author of the books “The Unfinished Journey” and “Your Greater Is Right Now.” His mantra is: Make the decision today to move one step closer to the greater you through Jesus Christ. You are worth it!

About Kharis Publishing:

Kharis Publishing, an imprint of Kharis Media LLC, is a leading Christian and inspirational book publisher based in Aurora, Chicago metropolitan area, Illinois. Kharis’ dual mission is to give voice to under-represented writers (including women and first-time authors) and equip orphans in developing countries with literacy tools. That is why, for each book sold, the publisher channels some of the proceeds into providing books and computers for orphanages in developing countries, so that these kids may learn to read, dream, and grow. For a limited time, Kharis Publishing is accepting unsolicited queries for nonfiction (Christian, self-help, memoirs, business, health and wellness) from qualified leaders, professionals, pastors, and ministers.

