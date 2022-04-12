Victorious PR CEO, Victoria Kennedy, Announces Million Dollar Identity Anthology Book is on the Wall Street Journal Best Seller List

Victoria Kennedy, Founder and CEO of Victorious PR, is excited to announce her new contributive book chapter in the Wall Street Journal best-selling anthology, “Million Dollar Identity: Experts, CEOs, and Entrepreneurs Share How to Build, Monetize, and Scale Your Market Authority, Profit, and Influence for 7+ Figure Success.” The book launched with a star-studded book signing in New York and billboards announcing the release in Times Square.
Kennedy’s chapter is the second in the book, alongside experts-in-their-field Dan Ashburn, Galen M. Hair, Barry Gabster, Robert Nickell, Angela Little, and Jamie Wolf. Kennedy herself — whose name features on the anthology’s cover — is a Rolling Stone Culture Council and Forbes Agency Council member.
The forward of “Million Dollar Identity” was written by Ryan Stewman, Founder and CEO of Hardcore Closer and Break Free Academy. The book has hit number one in Hot New Releases in 13 categories on Amazon, #1 Best Seller in 11 categories, and has received the Best Seller banner in at least five categories. It is already in the Top 100 on all Kindle and a #1 Best Seller on Amazon in the following categories: Nonfiction, Entrepreneurship, Marketing, Women & Business, and more.
Kennedy’s chapter is titled “Penniless Opera Singer to PR Powerhouse: Reinvent Yourself to Command Ultimate Market Domination.” It outlines her story, from Kennedy’s point of view, of how she bounced back into a hugely-successful business owner from a situation in which many would feel hopeless and powerless.
She entertains and inspires with expressive writings such as, “This is it! I made it! I thought. And I had. I had successfully reinvented myself. I had learned how to capitalize on a whole new skill set that I didn’t even realize I had. And I had taken myself from unemployed opera singer to rockstar CEO in a matter of months.”
Reviews for “Million Dollar Identity” are enthusiastically positive, using phrases such as “awesome advice,” “very clean and to the point,” and “They get to the good stuff as soon as you start reading.”
Those interested in reading Kennedy’s chapter along with that of her peers can find it on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Million-Dollar-Identity-Entrepreneurs-Authority/dp/1938953347/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=
About Victoria Kennedy
Victoria Kennedy is a TEDx speaker and well-respected authority in Public Relations. She is the CEO of Victorious PR, an award-winning Full-Service PR Agency that has helped dozens of entrepreneurs become the #1 Authority in the niche by getting them featured in top podcasts and press. She is a Forbes Agency Council and Rolling Stone Council member.
To gain more credibility and authority in your market, click here: www.victoriouspr.com
