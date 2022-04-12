Air Pollution Awareness to Support Flue Gas Desulfurization Market Growth

Browse 38 market data Tables and 39 Figures spread over 193 Pages, along with in-depth analysis on the Global Flue Gas Desulfurization Market byTechnology, Application, & by Geography.
Global Flue Gas Desulfurization Market Scenario
Estimates suggest that air pollution contributes to more deaths globally, reducing life expectancy significantly. Some households burn raw coal to heat their homes during the winter. In this regard, coal combustion produces high amounts of common pollutants known as PM2.5, considered the most hazardous to human health. Additionally, air pollution is high on the political agenda as an element of a holistic approach to sustainable development. Flue gas desulfurization helps decrease ambient sulfur dioxide levels and mitigate acid rain. Therefore, these factors drive the growth of the flue gas desulfurization market globally.
Furthermore, the EU Clean Air Policy Framework consists of various ambient air quality directives that have been updated to implement strict targets on air pollution across the region. Such stringent laws implemented to maintain air quality standards are also contributing to the studied market’s growth.
Market Segmentation
Market by Technology
- Wet FGD Systems
- Spray Dry FGD Systems
- Dry FGD Systems
Market by Application
- Power Plants
- Manufacturing
- Cement
- Metal Processing and Mining
- Chemicals
Report Highlights
– The report provides a detailed analysis of the current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities – Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers – Key market trends across the business segments, regions, and countries – Key developments and strategies observed in the market – Market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and other trends – In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players – Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028
Companies Profiled
- ANDRITZ AG
- BABCOCK & WILLCOX ENTERPRISES INC
- CHIYODA CORPORATION
- DOOSAN LENTJES GMBH
- DUCON TECHNOLOGIES INC
- FLSMIDTH A/S
- FUJIAN LONGKING CO LTD
- GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
- HAMON GROUP
- JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
- KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD
- MARSULEX ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGIES
- MITSUBISHI HITACHI POWER SYSTEMS LTD
- RAFAKO SA
- THERMAX LTD
