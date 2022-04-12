Air Pollution Awareness to Support Flue Gas Desulfurization Market Growth

“Flue Gas Desulfurization Market”

According to a new market research report launched by Inkwood Research, the Global Flue Gas Desulfurization Market is anticipated to reap revenue worth $22.90 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.26% during the forecasted years 2021-2028.

Browse 38 market data Tables and 39 Figures spread over 193 Pages, along with in-depth analysis on the Global Flue Gas Desulfurization Market byTechnology, Application, & by Geography.

This insightful market research report by Inkwood Research focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. The report covers all the aspects of this comprehensive market by assessing major geographies and is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and future investors. The study presents a detailed market analysis, with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

Global Flue Gas Desulfurization Market Scenario

Estimates suggest that air pollution contributes to more deaths globally, reducing life expectancy significantly. Some households burn raw coal to heat their homes during the winter. In this regard, coal combustion produces high amounts of common pollutants known as PM2.5, considered the most hazardous to human health. Additionally, air pollution is high on the political agenda as an element of a holistic approach to sustainable development. Flue gas desulfurization helps decrease ambient sulfur dioxide levels and mitigate acid rain. Therefore, these factors drive the growth of the flue gas desulfurization market globally.

Furthermore, the EU Clean Air Policy Framework consists of various ambient air quality directives that have been updated to implement strict targets on air pollution across the region. Such stringent laws implemented to maintain air quality standards are also contributing to the studied market’s growth.

The Global Flue Gas DesulfurizationMarket report provides data tables and includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.

Request Free Sample Report for Global Flue Gas Desulfurization Market by Technology, Application, & by Geography: https://inkwoodresearch.com/reports/flue-gas-desulfurization-market/#request-free-sample

Market Segmentation

Market by Technology

Wet FGD Systems

Spray Dry FGD Systems

Dry FGD Systems

Market by Application

Power Plants

Manufacturing

Cement

Metal Processing and Mining

Chemicals

Report Highlights

– The report provides a detailed analysis of the current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities – Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers – Key market trends across the business segments, regions, and countries – Key developments and strategies observed in the market – Market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and other trends – In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players – Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Companies Profiled

ANDRITZ AG

BABCOCK & WILLCOX ENTERPRISES INC

CHIYODA CORPORATION

DOOSAN LENTJES GMBH

DUCON TECHNOLOGIES INC

FLSMIDTH A/S

FUJIAN LONGKING CO LTD

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

HAMON GROUP

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD

MARSULEX ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGIES

MITSUBISHI HITACHI POWER SYSTEMS LTD

RAFAKO SA

THERMAX LTD

Related Reports

GLOBAL AIR POLLUTION CONTROL SYSTEM MARKET – The global market for air pollution control system is expected to showcase a growth rate of 5.24% during the forecasting years.

GLOBAL AIR QUALITY CONTROL SYSTEMS MARKET – The global air quality control systems market is estimated to showcase a growth rate of 4.42% over the forecast period.

GLOBAL PORTABLE AIR PURIFIER MARKET – The global air purifier market is set to garner a CAGR of 11.24% over the forecast years 2022-2030.

GLOBAL ENVIRONMENTAL MONITORING MARKET – The global environmental monitoring is likely to evolve with a CAGR of 7.64% during the forecasting phase.

Media Contact

Company Name: Inkwood Research

Contact Person: Arvind Iyer

Email: Send Email

Phone: 1-(857) 293-0150

Country: United States

Website: https://www.inkwoodresearch.com/

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Air Pollution Awareness to Support Flue Gas Desulfurization Market Growth