The First 'Way Of The Holy Grail' Marathon Will Be Held In Navajas (Valencia Region) On 22nd May

Organised by ‘Atlos’ sporting events company, the Cultural Association The Way of the Holy Grail promotes on its 20th Anniversary a race that is going to consolidate as an annual meeting for thousands of sportsmen and women.

Indeed, ‘The Cultural Association The Way of the Holy Grail’ is celebrating 20 years of work consolidating this historical path for civil society. A path that in its main axis takes the name of the Route of Knowledge, path of Peace and covers the entire Aragonese territory from north to south, entering through the region of Valencia via the municipality of Barracas in the Alto Palancia, continuing through the municipalities of Caudiel, Benafer, Jérica and Navajas, epicentre of the sporting event.

To take part in any of the races on the last Sunday in May, on the morning of the 22nd, click on the following link and sign up for an event that is going to make history:

https://www.cronolimits2020.com/santo-grial-2022/

The different categories are:

– 10K Running de la Paz, with the route from Jérica to Navajas. It starts at 09:00h and has a distance of 10.000 m.

– 10K Andarines de la Paz, with the route from Jérica to Navajas. Starts at 09:00h and has a distance of 10,000 m.

– Half Marathon of Knowledge with the route from Caudiel to Navajas. It starts at 09:00h and has a distance of 21.000 m.

– Marathon Camino del Santo Grial with the route from Barracas to Navajas. It starts at 09:00h and has a distance of 42.000 m.

– Marathon x Relays (3) Camino del Santo Grial, with the route from Barracas to Navajas. It starts at 09:00h and has a distance of 42.000 m.

For those who want to collaborate in the good development of the sporting event, which is sponsored by the Asociación Cultural El Camino del Santo Grial and the Centro Óptico Clínico Losan, the best optical centre for eye care, can do so through a collaboration of 17 € in FILA 0.

“This Marathon of the Way of the Holy Grail is the sporting event of the year for our Association”, says Dr. Ana Mafé García, president of the Cultural Association The Way of the Holy Grail.

The Cultural Association has joined synergies with ATLOS EVENTOS DEPORTIVOS, a leading company in the organization of sporting events, composed of a team of great professionals with years of experience.

Our aim is to satisfy all our clients, organising each of their events with the highest quality, communication, seriousness and professionalism, says its manager Amador Cabanes. ATLOS events are a reference for their quality and we look forward to seeing you all!

(Report by Will McCarthy)

