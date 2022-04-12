The First 'Way Of The Holy Grail' Marathon Will Be Held In Navajas (Valencia Region) On 22nd May

Organised by ‘Atlos’ sporting events company, the Cultural Association The Way of the Holy Grail promotes on its 20th Anniversary a race that is going to consolidate as an annual meeting for thousands of sportsmen and women.
Indeed, ‘The Cultural Association The Way of the Holy Grail’ is celebrating 20 years of work consolidating this historical path for civil society. A path that in its main axis takes the name of the Route of Knowledge, path of Peace and covers the entire Aragonese territory from north to south, entering through the region of Valencia via the municipality of Barracas in the Alto Palancia, continuing through the municipalities of Caudiel, Benafer, Jérica and Navajas, epicentre of the sporting event.
To take part in any of the races on the last Sunday in May, on the morning of the 22nd, click on the following link and sign up for an event that is going to make history:
https://www.cronolimits2020.com/santo-grial-2022/
The different categories are:
– 10K Running de la Paz, with the route from Jérica to Navajas. It starts at 09:00h and has a distance of 10.000 m.
– 10K Andarines de la Paz, with the route from Jérica to Navajas. Starts at 09:00h and has a distance of 10,000 m.
– Half Marathon of Knowledge with the route from Caudiel to Navajas. It starts at 09:00h and has a distance of 21.000 m.
– Marathon Camino del Santo Grial with the route from Barracas to Navajas. It starts at 09:00h and has a distance of 42.000 m.
– Marathon x Relays (3) Camino del Santo Grial, with the route from Barracas to Navajas. It starts at 09:00h and has a distance of 42.000 m.
For those who want to collaborate in the good development of the sporting event, which is sponsored by the Asociación Cultural El Camino del Santo Grial and the Centro Óptico Clínico Losan, the best optical centre for eye care, can do so through a collaboration of 17 € in FILA 0.
“This Marathon of the Way of the Holy Grail is the sporting event of the year for our Association”, says Dr. Ana Mafé García, president of the Cultural Association The Way of the Holy Grail.
The Cultural Association has joined synergies with ATLOS EVENTOS DEPORTIVOS, a leading company in the organization of sporting events, composed of a team of great professionals with years of experience.
Our aim is to satisfy all our clients, organising each of their events with the highest quality, communication, seriousness and professionalism, says its manager Amador Cabanes. ATLOS events are a reference for their quality and we look forward to seeing you all!
(Report by Will McCarthy)
Media Contact
Company Name: Will Mccarthy 24/7 Valencia
Contact Person: Will Mccarthy
Email: Send Email
Country: United Kingdom
Website: https://247valencia.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.