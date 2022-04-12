Global Defoaming Coating Additives Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027 | EMR Inc.

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Defoaming Coating Additives Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global defoaming coating additives market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, applications, and regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators and analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
- Historical Market Size (2021): USD 1 million
- Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 80%
- Forecast Market Size (2027): USD 4 million
The defoaming coating additives market is being driven by the growing demand for defoaming coating additives in the construction industry. This is attributable to the growing investments by the governments in infrastructure development activities worldwide. Major factors influencing this trend is the rapid urbanisation and the rising global population, which is resulting in an increased demand for residential and commercial infrastructure development. In addition, the heightened deployment of defoaming coating additives in construction equipment are also expected to favour the market growth in the forecast period.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Defoaming coating additives refer to chemical substances that are mixed into resins, lacquers, and paints to improve their flow. These substances help to mitigate the development of foams in such liquids. In addition, these substances find increased usage in industry verticals such as construction, automotive and industrial equipment, among others.
The defoaming coating additives industry, on the basis of type, can be distributed into:
- Mineral Oil Based
- Vegetable Oil Based
- Water Based
- Silicone Based
- Polymer Based
- Others
Based on application, the industry can be segregated into:
- Architectural
- Industrial
- Wood and Furniture
- Automotive
- Pharmaceutical
- Others
The regional markets for defoaming coating additives include:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The global defoaming coating additives industry is being driven by the rising adoption of defoaming coating additives in the automotive manufacturing industry. This can be attributed to the beneficial properties offered by these additives, such as wear resistance, weight reduction, as well as a glossy finish to the automobile coating. In addition, the heightened demand for automotive solutions such as passenger vehicles is also expected to witness an increase in the coming years. Furthermore, the growing investments by leading manufacturers in the development of environment-friendly defoaming coating solutions are also projected to aid the market growth in the forecast period.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are BASF SE, Elementis PLC, Evonik Industries AG, BYK-Chemie GmbH, MÜNZING Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
