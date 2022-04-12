Photo Printing and Merchandise Market 2022 Global Trends, Industry Size, Share, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2028

Photo Printing and Merchandise Market 2022-2028
The Global Photo Printing & Merchandise Market size was estimated at USD 16.48 billion in 2021, USD 17.63 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.15% to reach USD 31.95 billion by 2028. The report on the photo printing and merchandise market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 33 vendors.
Photographic printing is basically the reproduction of a finished photo on either paper or other media for viewing. The paper is typically exposed to a digital image, a film negative, or a digital photograph file electronically projected utilizing a digital camera or other digital photography machines. It then undergoes a variety of processing steps such as imaging, printing, binding, coloring, and finally framing. The final output is the finalized printed image. Photo printing uses different methods to transfer photos to paper which is typically either inkjet or thermoplastic. In general, print shops will utilize inkjet technology because it is faster and less expensive than traditional photo printing processes but both types of printers produce results with similar prints. Print shops commonly utilize three types of ink technologies in their photo printing operations. They are referred to as metallic ink, photo stretchy, and foil stamping.
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.): Shutterfly, Cimpress, Cewe Color, Walmart, Zazzle, Snapfish, PhotoBox Group, Target Corporation, Rakuten, Walgreens, Minted, Tesco, Blurb, Amazon Prints, Eastman Kodak Company., Mpix, Market Evolution, AdoramaPix LCC, Digitalab, Shutterfly, Inc., Bay Photo Inc., Amazon.com Inc., American Greetings Corp., Card Factory Plc, District Photo Inc., Prodigi Group Ltd., Bayphoto Inc., CafePress, CVSPharmacy, Hallmark Cards Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Perion Network Limited, Things Remembered Inc.,
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global photo printing and merchandise market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product type, printing type, device used and distribution channel.
Breakup by Product Type:
- Prints
- Wall Arts
- Cards
- Photo Gifts
- Photo Books
- Calendars
- Others
Breakup by Printing Type:
- Digital Printing
- Film Printing
Breakup by Device Used:
- Desktop
- Mobile
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Instant Kiosk
- Online Stores
- Retail Stores
- Others
Market segment by Region, regional analysis covers
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)
- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Table of Contents
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Photo Printing and Merchandise Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Photo Printing and Merchandise Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
…
7 Players Profiles
7.1 Shutterfly
7.1.1 Shutterfly Corporate Summary
7.1.2 Shutterfly Business Overview
7.1.3 Shutterfly Photo Printing and Merchandise Major Product Offerings
7.1.4 Shutterfly Photo Printing and Merchandise Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)
7.1.5 Shutterfly Key News
7.2 Cimpress
7.2.1 Cimpress Corporate Summary
7.2.2 Cimpress Business Overview
7.2.3 Cimpress Photo Printing and Merchandise Major Product Offerings
7.2.4 Cimpress Photo Printing and Merchandise Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)
7.2.5 Cimpress Key News
7.3 Cewe Color
7.3.1 Cewe Color Corporate Summary
7.3.2 Cewe Color Business Overview
7.3.3 Cewe Color Photo Printing and Merchandise Major Product Offerings
7.3.4 Cewe Color Photo Printing and Merchandise Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)
7.3.5 Cewe Color Key News
7.4 Walmart
7.4.1 Walmart Corporate Summary
7.4.2 Walmart Business Overview
7.4.3 Walmart Photo Printing and Merchandise Major Product Offerings
7.4.4 Walmart Photo Printing and Merchandise Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)
7.4.5 Walmart Key News
7.5 Zazzle
7.5.1 Zazzle Corporate Summary
7.5.2 Zazzle Business Overview
7.5.3 Zazzle Photo Printing and Merchandise Major Product Offerings
7.5.4 Zazzle Photo Printing and Merchandise Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)
7.5.5 Zazzle Key News
7.6 Snapfish
7.6.1 Snapfish Corporate Summary
7.6.2 Snapfish Business Overview
7.6.3 Snapfish Photo Printing and Merchandise Major Product Offerings
7.6.4 Snapfish Photo Printing and Merchandise Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)
7.6.5 Snapfish Key News
7.7 PhotoBox Group
7.7.1 PhotoBox Group Corporate Summary
7.7.2 PhotoBox Group Business Overview
7.7.3 PhotoBox Group Photo Printing and Merchandise Major Product Offerings
7.7.4 PhotoBox Group Photo Printing and Merchandise Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)
7.7.5 PhotoBox Group Key News
7.8 Target Corporation
Continue…
