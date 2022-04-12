Burrnationk9s is an American pitbull breeding kennel offering healthy, family-friendly puppies and specializing in producing XXL Tri Merle Bully puppies.

Pitbull puppies are among the most sought-after pets. Known for their loyalty, strength, and love for children, Pitbulls are in huge demand, but the supply quality drastically varies from one kennel to another.

Burrnationk9s is the most respected and trusted pitbull breeding kennel in North America, boasting over seven years of experience and a myriad of satisfied customers. The brand was founded and is led by Alandise Harris. This prominent professional basketball player makes sure each puppy receives the care and support it needs before joining its new family.

What separates Burrnationk9s from other American-based dog and puppy kennels is a unique approach to dog training and socialization. Utilizing a reward-based program, Burrnationk9s professionals are committed to training each dog to be as friendly and obedient as possible:

“Our pitbull puppies are trained to be obedient. When a puppy is old enough, we socialize it with older dogs and children. We raise our bully puppies in a loving family environment. Frequent interaction with humans and other dogs builds good behavior and temperament in our dogs.”

While proper training sets a solid foundation for Burrnationk9s’ puppies, the company is also ensuring that all puppies grow into healthy dogs with custom nutrition and diet plans. Until puppies reach weaning age, they are fed dam’s milk, absorbing the much-needed antibodies for a strong, functional immune system. Additionally, the company’s puppies are also raised on Muscle Bully supplements for additional boons in terms of growth and immunity.

Alandise Harris, the owner of Burrnationk9s Pitbull Kennel is a full-time professional basketball player that leads the tBurrnationk9s breeding and training programs. Devoted and professional in his work, Alandise “saves no expense when it comes to caring, no time when it comes to the genetic research of these dogs,” and more importantly, he treats every puppy like his own.

Alandise showcased his pitbull feeding techniques and what a typical training session looks like on his YouTube channel. Popular videos, such as ‘How to Raw Feed Dogs and Puppies’ and ‘How to Train Your Puppies’, were uploaded to help pitbull owners better support their pets, all the while learning more about Burrnationk9s and what the company has to offer.

Customers of Burrnationk9s are buying the purest-bred puppies that were nurtured, trained, and raised to become strong, healthy, and social. Burrnationk9s is hand-delivering its pitbull puppies across all 50 states in the USA, while international shipping is also available.

Burrnationk9s professionals are committed to perfection, tirelessly working on improving their knowledge about dog breeds and training methods. With Alandise at its helm, the brand has proven why it’s the leading pit bull breeding kennel in America.

More information about Burrnationk9s is available on the company’s official website.

