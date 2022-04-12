Railway Management System Market Growing at a CAGR 8.7% | Key Player Siemens, Cisco, Alstom, Hitachi, Wabtec

“Siemens (Germany), Cisco (US), Alstom (France), Hitachi (Japan), Wabtec (US), Trimble (US), Atkins (UK), Uptake (US), Accenture (Ireland), Capgemini (France), Amadeus (Spain), Advantech (Waiwan), Thales Group (France), Eurotech (Italy), and Frequentis (Austria).”

Railway Management System Market by Solution (Rail Asset Management, Track Monitoring, Revenue Management, Intelligent Signaling System, Route Planning & Scheduling, PTC, CBTC, PIS, Security & Analytics), Service, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025

MarketsandMarkets forecasts the global railway management system market size to grow from USD 40.8 billion in 2020 to USD 61.9 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.7% during the forecast period. Railway management solutions assist freight managers, passengers, rail operators, and infrastructure managers in addressing issues, such as improvement in service availability; performance and utilization for mobile, fixed, and linear assets; increased reliability and punctuality, along with reduced service failures and delay minutes; and minimized asset costs. Railway management services help to overcome challenges such as meeting the forecast growth in demand, ensuring cost control and value for money, maintaining safety and security in the face of increased external pressures, achieving environmental sustainability targets, and meeting the evolving customer expectations and needs.

The solutions segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

The solutions segment of the railway management system market is projected to hold a larger market size during the forecast period. The solutions segment in the railway management system market is further segmented into rail asset management, track monitoring, revenue management, intelligent signaling system, route planning & scheduling, ptc, cbtc, pis, security & analytics. The incorporation of various railway management system solutions for the railway industry has become necessary for developing and establishing advanced and automated railway infrastructures.

By services, the Support and Maintenance segment to record a highest growth rate during the forecast period

The support and maintenance services include 24/7 troubleshooting assistance, upgradation of the existing freight management system solution, problem-solving, repairing, replacing failure components, proactive services, technical support by technicians, and test scenario management. The support and maintenance segment also includes facility inspection and training, and round-the-clock support for railway management system solutions. These services are widely adopted by organizations to avoid business threats and safeguard devices.

The key and emerging market players in the railway management system market include Siemens (Germany), Cisco (US), Alstom (France), Hitachi (Japan), Wabtec (US), ABB (Switzerland), IBM (US), Huawei (China), Indra Sistemas (Spain), Honeywell (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Toshiba (Japan), Tech Mahindra (India), DXC Technology (US), Trimble (US), Atkins (UK), Uptake (US), Accenture (Ireland), Capgemini (France), Amadeus (Spain), Advantech (Taiwan), Thales Group (France), Eurotech (Italy), Frequentis (Austria), and Nokia Networks (Finland). These players have adopted various strategies to grow in the global railway management system market.

Siemens is a leading vendor in the railway management system market. The company offers rail, road, and intermodal solutions for enhancing the existing transportation systems under the Siemens Mobility division. Siemens offers a robust solution portfolio for railway operations. In the railway management system market, the company offers its rail mobility solutions for passenger coaches and rail electrification. Railway offerings under the mobility division include a full range of rail vehicles for regional, intercity, and high-speed services; signal and control technologies for rail-based passenger and freight traffic; electrification solutions for rail traffic; and the maintenance and service of rolling stock and infrastructure. Siemens announced a partnership with ARM, a leading provider of automotive IP and software. The company hopes to achieve active-safety, advanced driver assistance, in-vehicle infotainment, and self-driving vehicles.

Cisco is a global manufacturer and seller of Internet Protocol (IP)-based networking products related to IT and communication. The company has extensive offerings for railways and offers Cisco Connected Rail, a comprehensive product portfolio, which has the base of IoT for the railroad industry. Cisco’s product portfolio offers benefits, such as modernizing the network of railroads, enhancing security measures, lowering expenses, and giving a connected experience to passengers. Cisco seeks to continuously upgrade its product portfolio by acquiring other technology companies. For instance, the company acquired Fluidmesh Networks, a leading enabler of outdoor and large-scale applications of IoT and industrial automation. This acquisition would help the company strengthen its IoT requirements in the railway management system market.

