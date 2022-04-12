Flybird Fitness, a well-renowned fitness equipment provider, announces its Spring Sale 2022

Flybird's range of weight benches, adjustable dumbbells, and other equipment is unmatched in efficiency and convenience.

Flybird Fitness, a leading provider of indoor family fitness equipment and sports platforms, has announced its Spring Sale 2022, with some items garnering a discount of up to 47%. The fitness equipment provider offers discounts on its maximum range of adjustable dumbbells, weight benches, weight bundles, pull-up bars, etc. Established in 2016, the company is well renowned in the home fitness industry, recognized for its products that offer training efficiency, convenience, and aesthetics.

Talking on the Spring Sale kick-off, Ean, Marketing Manager at Flybird Fitness said, “Spring is an exciting time when people strive towards achieving their health goals. Flybird Fitness aims to become a reliable partner for such people and help them achieve a healthy body by giving the best exercise experience.” He added, “Our spring sale reflects our commitment to helping people invest in their overall well-being and feel positive about their health.”

Flybird Fitness equipment, particularly its weight benches, is one of the highest selling products on platforms like Amazon. The product range results from years of research and development to craft products that exhibit superior quality, superb design, and robustness.

As per the latest report published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., the global market for Physical Fitness Equipment, estimated at US$14.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period. “Covid-19 has played a pivotal role in the increased use of home fitness equipment. We have witnessed exponential growth in the last couple of years,” Said Ean.

“Moreover, the wide variety of equipment we offer makes the workout more effective and customizable as per individual’s needs,” he added.

Mainly targeting males in the age group of 25 – 34 years, Flybird’s equipment has been featured in leading magazines such as Forbes, Men’s Health, Men’s Journal, CNET, and ATG.

Buyers can also use the code ‘FLYBIRD’ at checkout to get an extra 10% off at the website.

