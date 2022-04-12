Flybird Fitness, a well-renowned fitness equipment provider, announces its Spring Sale 2022

Flybird Fitness, a leading provider of indoor family fitness equipment and sports platforms, has announced its Spring Sale 2022, with some items garnering a discount of up to 47%. The fitness equipment provider offers discounts on its maximum range of adjustable dumbbells, weight benches, weight bundles, pull-up bars, etc. Established in 2016, the company is well renowned in the home fitness industry, recognized for its products that offer training efficiency, convenience, and aesthetics.
Talking on the Spring Sale kick-off, Ean, Marketing Manager at Flybird Fitness said, “Spring is an exciting time when people strive towards achieving their health goals. Flybird Fitness aims to become a reliable partner for such people and help them achieve a healthy body by giving the best exercise experience.” He added, “Our spring sale reflects our commitment to helping people invest in their overall well-being and feel positive about their health.”
Flybird Fitness equipment, particularly its weight benches, is one of the highest selling products on platforms like Amazon. The product range results from years of research and development to craft products that exhibit superior quality, superb design, and robustness.
As per the latest report published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., the global market for Physical Fitness Equipment, estimated at US$14.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period. “Covid-19 has played a pivotal role in the increased use of home fitness equipment. We have witnessed exponential growth in the last couple of years,” Said Ean.
“Moreover, the wide variety of equipment we offer makes the workout more effective and customizable as per individual’s needs,” he added.
Mainly targeting males in the age group of 25 – 34 years, Flybird’s equipment has been featured in leading magazines such as Forbes, Men’s Health, Men’s Journal, CNET, and ATG.
Buyers can also use the code ‘FLYBIRD’ at checkout to get an extra 10% off at the website.
Media Contact
Company Name: Flybird Fitness
Contact Person: Ean
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: https://flybirdfitness.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.