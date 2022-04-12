UMH Properties Brings Manufactured Homes Near Sumter, SC

UMH Properties is proud to introduce its line of manufactured home communities around the Sumter, SC, area. These communities offer residents a large selection of floor plans and amenities to choose from while providing an affordable and comfortable lifestyle. These communities have something for everyone with easy access to major roadways and conveniences like shopping and dining.
If you’re looking for a new manufactured home in the Sumter area, UMH Properties has what it takes. The company’s manufactured homes are available with many different floor plans and they each come equipped with modern amenities like spacious closets or washer and dryer hookups! You will also love that we provide community perks such as picnic areas, so your friends can enjoy themselves while staying close to home.
These spacious and well-designed houses offer more than just quality housing. The properties provide residents access to many group activities including parks, schools, churches, and shopping centers. They are also close to major highways which gives them plenty of employment opportunities.
The company strives to provide its residents with everything they need. They offer homes that are affordable, modern, and spacious, so buyers can select a unit based on their preferences or needs! In addition, every house comes completely move-in ready which sparks an air of ease for new tenants settling into this great community.
UMH Properties, Inc. is one of the most established real estate investment trusts in its industry with over 50 years worth of experience under their belt – not only have they managed to survive changes, but also thrived during them! With an ability that’s made possible by always adapting and providing affordable homes for qualified buyers; this real estate investment trust will be around long after other institutions are gone, because it knows what makes people happy.
UMH is always looking for new opportunities to help its residents find affordable homes in Sumter, SC. To learn more about UMH Properties and the homes it manages, please contact 800-504-0670.
For those interested in more information on UMH Properties, please visit the website at https://www.umh.com/ or contact them by email at wecanhelp@umh.com
Media Contact
Company Name: UMH Properties
Email: Send Email
Phone: 800-504-0670
City: Sumter
State: SC
Country: United States
Website: https://www.umh.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
