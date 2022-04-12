Manufactured Houses For Sale Near Dothan, AL

Locate what you’ve been dreaming of with UMH Properties, Inc.’s manufactured homes in Dothan, AL.

Locate what you’ve been dreaming of with UMH Properties, Inc.’s manufactured homes in Dothan, AL. Our manufactured home residences provide you with an excellent blend of features and location. Right outside Dothan, AL, our homes boast an open concept layout, large master suites, and eat-in cooking areas for you to enjoy. In addition to many sought-after attributes, our manufactured home residences display modern-day, updated surfaces you will love. When you join our Dothan, AL, area communities, you additionally obtain all those benefits a UMH Properties, Inc. manufactured house offers. Be greeted by our friendly staff, fit right in with our inviting ambiance, and delight in all our resident amenities.

About Dothan AL

Dothan is a city in the southeast of Alabama, about halfway between Montgomery and Mobile. It’s one of the ten most populous cities in the state.

Dothan was founded as a railroad stop on an old trading route that ran from Tennessee to Florida, and it has retained much of its early character. There are more than fifty historic buildings in the downtown area, including the old opera house and the wiregrass museum. The city is also home to several colleges and universities, as well as a thriving medical community.

Dothan is known as the “Peanut Capital of the World,” and it hosts the annual National Peanut Festival every fall.

Work and Education And Learning in Dothan, AL

Dothan is home to several colleges and universities, including Troy College, Wallace Community College, as well as Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University. The city also has a thriving medical community, with two hospitals and several clinics and medical offices.

Dothan is a major center for the peanut industry, and it is home to the annual National Peanut Festival. The festival attracts visitors from all over the country, and features a parade, a rodeo, and several other events.

UMH Properties is a long-standing player in this industry. With their experience and ability, they have managed to not only survive changes but also thrive during them! As an affordable home provider that’s ready for anything – UMH will be there with you every step of the way from start to finish.

