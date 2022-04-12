Olam Nuts Earns Recognition as Top-Rated B2B Provider of Bulk Nut and Nut Ingredient Products

Olam Nuts, a division of Singapore-based Olam International Group, has created a new online business-to-business sales path for vendors to purchase smaller volumes of nut products in the United States and Canada.

Fresno, CA – Olam Nuts, a recognized leader in bulk nut and nut ingredient procurement, has been recognized for its business-to-business (B2B) approach and shipment solutions in the United States and Canada. The company’s success in this area has empowered small vendors with high-quality, all-natural nut products.

Olam Nuts currently offers cartons, pallets, and containers of nuts and nut ingredients to bakeries, caterers, restaurants, and other vendors. The company’s online business-to-business sales channel has allowed vendors across North America, including small businesses, to purchase nut products in smaller quantities than they would have been able to buy traditionally automatically, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, through the OlamNuts.com storefront.

“We previously focused on offering bulk and wholesale nut quantities from large manufacturers by the truckloads,” remarked Nikhil Tandon, Senior Director of Trading at Olam Nuts. “Our expanded business-to-business offerings have allowed us to connect with new customers, including small businesses like bakeries, caterers, and restaurants, to add liquidity and tap new markets,” he added.

Adoption of a business-to-business sales model has reduced overhead and production costs for customers thanks to newfound functionality and scalability. Today, Olam Nuts’ online storefront provides a range of nut products sourced and wholesaled with a commitment to traceability, sustainability, and all-natural, organic quality products throughout the supply chain. These nuts delight the senses with all-natural ingredients, rich taste, and high-content nutritional value.

“We offer cashews, almonds, walnuts, pistachios, and other organic nuts and nut ingredients wholesale from just $2.00 to $6.00 per pound, with financing available through credit key,” remarked Nikhil Tandon. “These prices are affordable for small businesses, including bakeries, caterers, restaurants, and other vendors, looking to access high-quality, all-natural supplies of bulk nuts and nut ingredients,” he added.

The expansion to online business-to-business sales has been well-received by Olam Nuts customers. The company reported a 470 percent increase in new customers per month, a steady 1.5 percent conversion rate, and reduced support calls by 500 percent, thanks to higher liquidity and online efficiency. The efficiency has been obtained through cutting-edge e-commerce tools, including Magento Commerce, Abode’s cloud system, and ShipperHQ, a solution offering shipping convenience and transparency.

To learn more about Olam Nuts and its collections of cashews, almonds, walnuts, pistachios, and other organic nuts and nut ingredients, please visit OlamNuts.com. Orders are accepted and processed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and seamlessly executed and shipped around the clock.

About Olam Nuts

Olam Nuts, a division of Singapore-based Olam International Group, is a business-to-business procurer of bulk nut and nut ingredient products based in Fresno, California. The company offers a vast collection of cashews, almonds, walnuts, pistachios, and other organic nuts and nut ingredients.

