BOC Sciences Actively Engages in TIDES USA 2022

BOC Sciences recently announces its participation in TIDES USA: Oligonucleotide & Peptide Therapeutics-the largest and most renowned exhibition in pharmaceutical industry.

New York, USA – April 12, 2022 – TIDES USA 2022 returns on time this year, aiming at bringing together global chemists and biologists to present the latest science and industry updates across the entire spectrum from discovery, preclinical, clinical development through Manufacturing and commercialization of therapeutics and vaccines.

BOC Sciences, the world-leading biotech company focusing on RNA techniques, plans to show up as an attendee. This enterprise has been committed to exploring advanced RNA technologies and their prospects in drug discovery for years. Its overall services cover almost every aspect of RNA therapy research. In particular, its custom mRNA synthesis services largely assist the progress of mRNA vaccine development, thereby contributing to the combat against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Based on the perception that synthetic mRNAs have a wide selection of biopharmaceutical applications including in vivo delivery of mRNA for protein replacement, stem cell induction, cancer immunotherapies, or preventive vaccines, our experts are dedicated to helping researchers synthesize and introduce mRNA modifications to generate transcripts suitable for downstream uses,” a senior manager of BOC Sciences said.

BOC Sciences’ custom mRNA synthesis services are receiving rising popularity among worldwide pharmaceutical researchers and manufacturers, which can be attributed to many reasons:

• Free codon optimization service

• mRNAs with length ranging from ten to hundreds of bases

• Customized research-grade or GMP-grade mRNA

• Extensive mRNA synthesis scale and modified bases

• Multiple purification techniques, such as liquid chromatography separation, silica gel purification, and high-performance liquid chromatography

• Standard analysis service packages

• Scalable standardized process

• Sterility and bioburden control

Customers can feel light-hearted when ordering mRNA services from BOC Sciences since there is a mature and complete set of workflows to guarantee smooth operation from initiating an order to receiving the final delivery. “Our clients only bother to provide some basic information, such as mRNA sequence, gene name, gene sequence, the required 5′ and 3′-UTR sequences, or other requirements that need to be noted,” the manager added, “then our professionals will take care of all the remaining work.”

Apart from mRNA synthesis, BOC Sciences also offers custom synthesis services for antisense oligonucleotides, DNA oligonucleotides, LNAs, etc. “We would love our expertise in RNA technology to be seen by global researchers. Hope the upcoming conference would bring about more extensive partnerships,” the manager finally expressed his vision.

The representatives of BOC Sciences will be available at booth #233, Hynes Convention Center, Boston, from May 9th to 12th. To learn more about its attendance details in TIDES USA 2022, please visit https://nucleotech.bocsci.com/events/tides-usa-2022-oligonucleotide-peptide-therapeutics-conference.html.

About

BOC Sciences has specialized in RNA techniques for years. Its one-stop RNA service platform is capable of providing vital support for developing RNA therapeutics. Currently, it is collaborating with covid-19 researchers by offering multiple solutions like custom oligo synthesis and siRNA drug delivery system.

