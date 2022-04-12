Texas Co. HEVIAS Bucks Trend with Rare Exotic Boots in Limited Capsule Collection

Dallas, TX, USA – April 12, 2022 – Hevias, an upscale men’s lifestyle brand, has announced the release of their highly anticipated Ultra-Rare Exotic leather capsule. This Spring you can expect to see Nile Crocodile, American Bison, Reticulated Python and more.
THE VOYAGER WHISKEY
Make your journey a bold one in this exotic chukka made with genuine Nile crocodile. Turn heads, take in the scenery, and stay absolutely comfortable every step of the way with a soft inner lining that prevents slipping and sticking. Hand crafted in over 200 steps; these boots are built to survive – just like you. Welcome to the jungle. (https://hevias.com/collections/the-voyager)
THE HERITAGE BOOT
A modern take on a time-honored Western Roper boot. Our custom Heritage leather is developed from thick, oiled American Bison leather that will last for generations. This low-profile boot is easy-on, easy-off due to its heavy-duty Spanish zipper and its Goodyear-welted sole provides stability and is easy to re-sole, ensuring a lifetime of wear. Available in Copper and Coal. (https://hevias.com/collections/west-coast-roper)
THE REBEL MIDNIGHT
They call you a rebel, and that’s just fine with you when you’re wearing these bad boys. We took a silky belly cut of Reticulated Python and countered it with an extra thick elastic gore. Spoiler alert: these Chelsea boots will never lose their structure, and you’ll never regret slipping them on. An ultra-soft lining on the business end means you’re walking on clouds every time you step out and about. (https://hevias.com/collections/the-rebel)
Hevias contains an expanding portfolio of exclusive handmade leather goods including boots, loafers, travel bags, and accessories. The identity of the brand is rooted in traditional handmade leather-crafting techniques applied to modern style. Handmade craftsmanship and respect for tradition is evident with each piece.
Founder Rian McCartan remarks drawing from his desire to support traditional and sustainable practices while creating exceptional quality products that span generations. “In an Amazon next-day disposable world we wanted to demonstrate that some things should take time and last forever,” says McCartan.
The Exotic Collection boasts small-batch leathers hard to find Stateside which can now be purchased from the Hevias website at www.hevias.com.
Media Contact
Company Name: The Media Group, Inc.
Contact Person: Joe Wieczorek
Email: Send Email
Phone: 847-812-7396
Country: United States
Website: https://www.themediagroupinc.com
