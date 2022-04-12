Engage PEO Expands Market Presence with the Acquisition of Innovative Employer Solutions

Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA – April 12, 2022 – Engage PEO, a leading professional employer organization (PEO) providing HR outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses across the U.S., is pleased to announce it has acquired Innovative Employer Solutions, a St. Petersburg-based PEO. The merger will accelerate Engage’s growth and reinforce its national market position in the PEO industry.

Innovative Employer Solutions has a reputation for superior customer service and provides integrated human resources solutions including HR expertise, payroll administration, workers’ compensation, employee benefits, and cloud-based HR technology to businesses in 17 states.

“Engage is known for its successful year-over-year organic growth, and we are proud to embark on a new phase of strategic growth with Innovative Employer Solutions,” said Jay Starkman, CEO of Engage PEO. “This acquisition is a particularly good fit because our client-first values are aligned. I’m delighted to welcome Innovative Employer Solutions’ clients and staff to Engage.”

“Merging our business with Engage is a significant opportunity for Innovative Employer Solutions and our clients,” said Richard Kiracofe, president of Innovative Employer Solutions. “We are excited to bring the full force of Engage’s industry-leading HR solutions to our clients with the assurance that our high level of client satisfaction and excellent service will continue as shared values.”

Both companies were awarded the Certified Professional Employer Organization (CPEO) designation by the Internal Revenue Service. Engage PEO fully expects to maintain client satisfaction and retention rates that continuously exceed the PEO industry average with its “Expect More” philosophy. Innovative Employer Solutions is the first acquisition in connection with Engage’s strategic growth plan.

About Engage PEO

Engage PEO delivers comprehensive HR solutions to small and mid-sized businesses nationwide, sharpening their competitive advantage. Comprised of the industry’s most respected veteran professional employer organization executives, certified HR professionals, and attorneys, Engage PEO provides hands-on, expert HR services and counsel to help clients minimize cost and maximize efficiency for stronger business performance. The company’s superior service offering includes a full range of payroll technology and tax administration, employer compliance, health and workers’ compensation insurance products, advanced technology, and risk management services as part of an extensive suite of HR services.

Engage PEO was among the first PEOs awarded the Certified Professional Employer Organization (CPEO) designation by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), ensuring greater benefits for small and mid-sized businesses such as tax advantages and financial protections. Engage PEO is also accredited by the Employer Services Assurance Corporation. Engage PEO was named to Inc. magazine’s list of the 5000 fastest-growing companies every year since 2016.

For more information on Engage PEO, visit www.engagepeo.com.

Media Contact

Company Name: Engage PEO

Contact Person: Brandon Grant, rbb Communications

Email: Send Email

Phone: 864-561-0929

Country: United States

Website: https://www.engagepeo.com

