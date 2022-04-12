Sigillum DAO Launches Cryptocurrency Real Estate Platform

CHEYENNE, Wash. – April 12, 2022 – Sigillum DAO has just released a new crypto platform for people interested in investing in real estate. The platform was developed by professionals from various backgrounds, including finance, marketing and real estate.
The real estate market is booming today, with more and more people looking to invest in property. While the cryptocurrency market is still in its early days, there is a lot of potential for growth in this area. Sigillum DAO has created a new platform that makes it easy for people to invest in real estate through cryptocurrency. The platform allows people to take advantage of the benefits of cryptocurrency, such as decentralization and security, while also investing in a booming industry.
SIGI (Sigillum DAO LLC) is a decentralized autonomous organization that offers security tokens on the blockchain, representing fractional ownership of real estate from Florida to California to create healthier economies for all generations. The business model transformation provides solutions that solve important problems facing our society today and makes significant contributions toward sustainable development while establishing partnerships between innovative international entities.
Sigillum’s vision is to create a global, decentralized real estate market and create a more efficient, transparent and fair real estate market for everyone.
The blockchain-based platform provides access to otherwise impenetrable markets for foreign participants who do not have access to large amounts of liquid capital or local market expertise. The ability to receive paid periodic distributions from profits in the form of Sigillum token transfers, based on the number of SIGI Tokens that are held, gives SIGI Token holders a way to participate in the success of the Sigillum platform.
The SIGI Token is more than just a digital currency; it is a representation of actual ownership of the underlying property. When investors purchase a SIGI Token, they are entitled to a share of the profits or revenues generated by the property. In addition, the SIGI Token can be traded on exchanges, providing liquidity for investors.
The SIGI Token is offered through Pancakeswap, a leading decentralized currency exchange, as crypto purchases of SIGI are currently being accepted. The initial pool available for sale consists of 30,000+ tokens, and the liquidity pool will increase in size every few days for the next couple of weeks.
The SIGI Token is a unique opportunity to invest in real estate without the hassle of traditional investing methods.
“We’re confident that this will revolutionize the way people invest in property, as it is more secure and easier than traditional ways of acquiring marketable securities,” said Anthony Roman. “This gives investors access to an amazing opportunity where they can contribute with their own capital or other assets by purchasing tokens on our blockchain platform.”
For more information, please visit sigitoken.io.
Media Contact
Company Name: Sigillum DAO LLC
Contact Person: Anthony Roman
Email: Send Email
Phone: (307) 264-2839
Country: United States
Website: https://sigitoken.io/
