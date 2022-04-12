BFit Naumaste CBD, Founded by Fitness Enthusiast and Former Ms. Fitness USA Competitor Nazila Empero, Empowers Consumers with CBD Products for Anxiety, Depression, and Arthritis

BFit Naumaste CBD, a female-owned brand of CBD products, has been recognized for educating consumers on CBD’s many benefits for alleviating anxiety, depression, and arthritis. The company’s trusted fitness health specialists, wellness professionals, and medical practitioners are led by founder Nazila Empero, an accomplished fitness enthusiast.

Nazila brings years of experience in the health and wellness industry to BFit Naumaste CBD as a former Ms. Fitness USA competitor, former Ms. Hawaiian Tropic of Panama City, Florida, former bodybuilder, and former professional personal trainer. She immigrated to the United States from Iran as a child with her family after her father, who was the Shaw of Iran’s private jet pilot, watched friends get killed during the Khomeni regime, and recognized the dire need to leave.

In the United States, Nazila overcame other challenges and stayed focused and disciplined in every aspect of life through her love for helping people. As a renowned wellness professional, she has stayed true to that while educating future generations and spending decades advocating for CBD and its benefits for the mind and body.

“BFit Naumaste CBD is compelled to spread the word about the benefits of CBD, so others do not fall into the trap of relying on unnatural and unhealthy painkillers, which eventually cause more problems,” remarked Nazila Empero, Founder of BFit Naumaste CBD. “Our mission is to share with everyone the physical, mental, and overall well-being benefits of our CBD products and regimes,” she added.

BFit Naumaste CBD’s full-spectrum collection, which includes high-quality CBD salves, gummy vitamins, oils, and skin patches, makes up some of the finest products on the market. Each has been shown to alleviate symptoms of anxiety, depression, panic attacks, and arthritis, including sore, achy joints and back pains, which are increasingly common amongst everyday consumers worldwide. All salves, gummy vitamins, oils, and skin patches have been professionally formulated and manufactured to improve the mind and body using only the finest all-natural, gluten-free, and non-GMO ingredients, and each also has all been third-party tested using animal cruelty-free processes.

Currently, 10 percent of all proceeds are donated to Disabled American Veterans, an organization created in 1920 to support disabled military veterans of the United States Armed Forces.

To learn more about BFit Naumaste CBD, please visit NaumasteCBD.com, or follow BFit Naumaste CBD on Facebook or Instagram.

FDA DISCLAIMER:

The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. Please consult your health care professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act require this notice. The products mentioned are THC-free and/or compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill.

