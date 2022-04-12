35+ Year Top Rated Therapist Recommends Because Marriage Matters to All Married Couples

Dr. Paul Carlisle of Hope Counseling recommends that all married couples, regardless of how long they’ve been married or what their marriage looks like today, take advantage of a highly effective and unique online marriage program by Because Marriage Matters, created by Kansas City based Christian marriage counseling and coaching duo, Austin and Rachel Holt.
As a long time therapist to countless couples, Dr. Carlisle believes this program meets a need that is often difficult to meet. “Many couples are too busy for sit down counseling, and need a resource that is flexible, affordable, easily accessible, relationship based, and also cutting edge.” says Dr. Carlisle. “Another issue is that there are few programs available for couples that are somewhere between “triage” and something simple or feel good, like enrichment. Couples are looking for resources that can help them both heal past wounds, and find ways to create more joyful, connected and intimate experiences together.
“Dr. Carlisle recommends Austin and Rachel’s program because it encompasses powerful counseling and therapeutic principles and can be interacted with in a LIVE, online group setting, or anytime that works for the couple via replay of the LIVE trainings. The program also takes advantage of the power of building relationships in a group setting, which enables couples to be reflective, honest and inspired by their peers.
To check out their couples program and see all the marriage resources Austin and Rachel offer, visit: https://becausemarriagematters.com/
