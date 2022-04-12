Uxbridge Carpet Cleaning by Trained and Insured Cleaners from Fibre-Clean for Residential and Commercial Customers in the London Area

Fibre-Clean is a family-run local business serving the London area. Its services include carpet cleaning, rug cleaning, pre-tenancy cleaning, and upholstery cleaning. The company gets a fair portion of its work through referrals from satisfied customers.

According to announcements released by Fibre-Clean and Paul Scott, this business’s Uxbridge carpet cleaning services are delivered by trained and insured cleaners. Fibre-Clean charges affordable rates and is a reliable carpet cleaner, upholstery cleaner, rug cleaner, and pre-tenancy cleaner in the London area.

The “Carpet Refresher” is the basic package offered by Fibre-Clean and is a good choice for lightly soiled carpets having light stains, spills, and soils. The thorough cleaning delivered in this package uses a rugged, portable extraction machine having a twin vacuum system.

The Ultimate Package uses a cleaner backed by 500 psi cleaning power and is fitted with an in-line heater. This is the only resident carpet cleaning business that owns these machines capable of removing the most stubborn dirt and grime from carpets and rugs.

Fibre-Clean begins the cleaning process with a pre-spray that loosens soil and dirt. This is followed by a deep clean that reaches the base of the pile. The cleaning liquid is directed into the pile at high pressure and then extracted to remove the dirt and soil. The rinsing process cleans the carpet of the chemicals. Finally, stain protection is applied to protect the carpet from stains. The stain protecting Scotchguard takes around two hours to dry, and at the end of the entire process, the carpet has regained its fluffy, clean appearance. A clean carpet also contributes to the health and wellbeing of the occupants who could otherwise be exposed to airborne dust particles.

The business uses safe cleaning products for allergic individuals and will switch to organic cleaners for those sensitive to certain chemicals. It guarantees pet odor and stain removal for homes with pets.

For more information, go to https://www.fibre-clean.co.uk/

Paul Scott of Fibre-Clean said, “As a professional carpet cleaning company, we keep all our carpet cleaning equipment well maintained and updated as and when required. Our vehicles are also fully equipped with everything our carpet cleaners need to get the job done to the highest standards.

Our reputation for being one of the best carpet cleaners in the area speaks for itself, with many customers coming back to us year after year and recommending us to family and friends.

Ensuring our customers are happy is paramount to our success and is central to everything we do. Contact us today for a FREE no-obligation quote. Carpet cleaning services are available to both residential and commercial customers. We are fully insured and offer great value for money and fantastic customer service.

Fibre-Clean will ensure your carpets are kept dirt and stain-free. Residential carpet cleaning has moved on in technology over the past few years, and Fibre-Clean has evolved to offer you the best carpet cleaning service. Our carpet cleaning service is available to customers in Hillingdon, Uxbridge Pinner, Denham, Hayes, Ruislip, and surrounding areas.

We use only experienced certified technicians. We are dedicated to our client’s service before, during, and after every cleaning. We even provide you with shoe booties so you can keep your carpets looking great.”

