Fun Times Bounce House & Party Supply Rentals Introduces a New Line of Ocoee Water Slide Rentals

Fun Times Bounce House & Party Supply Rentals is excited to introduce their new line of water slides available for rent – all set to make the kids’ outdoor activities hip and to happen. Any parent planning to give their kid a fun surprise for their birthday, get ready to see your little one slide into happy times with Ocoee water slide rentals. The bright colors are exciting, and the slide is ideal for younger kids.
Not only for kid’s parties, but their line of inflatable water slides is ideal for any occasion – from backyard gatherings to business events. Their line includes various types of water slides, suitable for every party’s mood. Fun Times has brought forth the amazing inflatable “combos” that combine a bounce area and a water slide into one unit for an added adrenalin rush! This is the game for the ultimate thrill.
Everyone at Fun Times has an undying love for fun parties – that is what drives the team to deliver on-time party rentals like Inflatables and rides. A trusted party rental company, Fun Times Bounce House & Party Supply Rentals, serves all of the Ocoee with licensed and insured party inflatables. Fun Times Bounce House & Party Supply Rentals combines exceptional service with bargain pricing to develop a profitable & long-lasting relationship with their clients and provide high-quality products.
Their top priority is the safety of clients, including the children. That is why they focus on bringing slides that feature all of the necessary safety elements to keep all users safe while they enjoy the party.
To know more, visit https://www.bouncewithfuntimes.com/Ocoee-Bounce-House-Rentals/
While speaking of their new line of water slides, a representative from Fun Times said, “We pride in providing dependable service needed for having a good time. Everyone at Fun Times strives to provide the finest service and customer support to anyone who rents a water slide or other party rentals from us. We work hard to provide you with safe equipment to enjoy! We only carry the greatest party rental units, so your family and friends will appreciate them.”
A prestigious and reliable party rental house, Fun Times has not limited itself to only water slide rentals – with offerings like tents, obstacle courses, chairs, tables, interactive games, and many more, the party rental house is undoubtedly a party favorite. Their snow-cone machine is the most popular addition to a water slide rental. Delivering great fun, the party rental takes extra precautions to deliver sanitized inflatables that have been professionally cleaned before and after each party. Thriving to offer top-of-the-line services, the company makes sure to make attractive units available to kids and adults at affordable rates.
About the Company:
Fun Times Bounce House & Party Supply Rentals is a family-owned and operated company that has been making parties extra fun since 2006. Based in Ocoee, the team at Fun Times has successfully gathered the necessary skills to make event preparation fast and easy after years of service in the market. Their line of products includes water slides, bounce houses, and many more.
Company Name: Fun Times Bounce House & Party Supply Rentals
Email: Send Email
Phone: (407)967-2812
Address:7064 Sampey Rd
City: Groveland
State: Fl 34736
Country: United States
Website: https://www.bouncewithfuntimes.com/Ocoee-Bounce-House-Rentals/
