Adam Stedham Joins the Board of Directors of VerifyMe

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – April 12, 2022 – VerifyMe, Inc. VRME (“VerifyMe,” “we,” “our,” or the “Company”), providing brand owners authentication, supply chain monitoring, and data-rich consumer engagement features using unique smartphone readable codes on their products, is pleased to announce that Adam Stedham has joined as a new Director on the Board.
Mr. Stedham joins the Board of VerifyMe as a respected leader and senior executive of Learning Technologies Group plc, (“LTG”). Adam served as the President and CEO of GP Strategies Corporation (“GP Strategies”) for the past several years before it was acquired by LTG in October 2021 for approximately $400 million. GP Strategies is a global performance improvement solutions provider of sales and technical training, digital learning solutions, and management consulting. GP Strategies clients include Fortune 500 companies, manufacturing, process and energy industries, and other commercial and government customers.
Adam Stedham stated, “It is an honor to join the Board of this growing company. I look forward to collaborating with the other members of the board and the management team to assist in the growth of VerifyMe for customers, employees, and shareholders.”
Scott Greenberg, Executive of the Board stated, “reuniting with Adam on the board of VerifyMe after working together at GP Strategies with him and current Board member Marshall Geller is very exciting.”
Mr. Stedham is a senior executive of Learning Technologies Group plc and became the Chief Executive Officer of GP Strategies Corporation in July 2020, and the President in November 2017. Prior to that role, he served as a Senior Vice President of GP Strategies since 2012 and as a Vice President from 2008 to 2012. Mr. Stedham has served as a leader of GP Strategies in roles of increasing responsibility since joining the company in 1997, including leading various service lines, managing the Asia Pacific region, and leading business development initiatives in multiple industries. Mr. Stedham has significant expertise in global operations, learning, and performance improvement. He holds a Masters of Business Administration from Anderson University, Master’s of Education from University of Pennsylvania, and Master’s in Adult & Community Education from Ball State University.
About VerifyMe, Inc.
VerifyMe, Inc. VRME, is a technology solutions provider specializing in products to connect brands with consumers. VerifyMe technologies give brand owners the ability to gather business intelligence while engaging directly with their consumers. VerifyMe technologies also provide brand protection and supply chain functions such as counterfeit prevention, authentication, serialization, and track and trace features for labels, packaging and products.
To learn more, visit www.verifyme.com.
Media Contact
Company Name: Microcap Headlines, Inc.
Contact Person: Natalie Peccia
Email: Send Email
Phone: (877) 283-6422
Country: United States
Website: http://www.microcapheadlines.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.