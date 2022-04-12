OMNI AAA Offers Probiotics Powder That Boosts Immune System

As the world slowly returns to normalcy after two years of a global pandemic, it has become much more important to maintain health and boost body immunity.
That, at least, was the thinking of those behind health supplement company OMNI AAA Group, as they launched its newest product: OMNI Probiotic. This latest addition to the company’s wide range of products is a colostrum milk powder that, according to OMNI’s website, contains 10 billion probiotics per pack. In addition, OMNI Probiotic is also said to contain VitaD yeast, a natural and vegetarian sourced vitamin D, and uses bovine colostrum made by the reputed APS BioGroup.
Probiotics are live microorganisms that are intended to have health benefits when consumed. Specifically, they keep one’s digestive tract healthy. They help prevent illnesses like diarrhea and regulate innate and adaptive immune responses of the body – in short, they provide a boost to one’s immune system.
Even with the high number of probiotics, what might be more notable about OMNI Probiotics is how it makes sure the probiotics actually reach one’s gut. As nourishing as they can be for the body, their journey to the intestines can be rough: As high as 88% of the probiotics human beings digest don’t survive the stomach, according to a 2014 study (Gaisford, S., & Fredua-Agyeman, M.) Because of this, probiotics are typically embedded inside or coated with a layer of food-grade materials that act as molecular-sized shields.
For OMNI Probiotic, however, one shield isn’t enough. According to the team, they use a matrix double-layer embedding technology that covers the probiotics with two layers of protection instead of the usual one. Because of this, the bacteria’s survival rate is reportedly higher, and much more probiotics reach the intestinal tract.
“As a result of the pandemic, my wife and I wanted our daughters to make a habit of drinking probiotics every day,” said David Ngui, a resident of Singapore. “But we’re very picky about which one we will give them because we know that sometimes, the probiotics don’t really work. With OMNI Probiotic though, we feel more confident that our daughters are really getting the probiotics they need.”
David is only one of many who, because of the pandemic, are trying to live healthier lives to protect themselves and their loved ones from illnesses. Knowing how probiotics work to better the immune system, investing in OMNI Probiotic certainly seems like a good way to start.
More information on OMNI Probiotic and other OMNI AAA Group products is available on the company’s website at https://www.omnigroup.com.my/?lang=en.
Media Contact
Company Name: OMNI AAA Group
Contact Person: Mikael Chew
Email: Send Email
Country: Malaysia
Website: https://www.omnigroup.com.my/probiotic?lang=en
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.