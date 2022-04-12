ArtGalleryZen Masters The Art of Costume Jewelry With Curated Collections

ArtGalleryZen, a Hong Kong-based designer studio and a rising costume jewelry brand, is breaking the norm for costume jewelry with its expansive collection of masterfully-crafted accessories. Each design is one-of-a-kind, has patent rights, and is inspired by meetings and collaborations with some of the world’s best designers, art makers, and artisans.
Gordon Zheng and Branda, the owners and the creative spirits behind each stunning jewelry, say they travel around the world to find inspiration from fellow creatives. As designers and art lovers, they are dedicated to crafting jewelry and accessories that empower wearers to freely express themselves while elevating their styles and aesthetics. They work tirelessly to ensure the products keep up with the latest trends to bring the best customer experiences every time.
ArtGalleryZen is equipped to fulfill every jewelry enthusiast’s dream of owning premium-quality jewelry at the most affordable prices. Its collection spans over a thousand products in various styles and materials, each one boasting a unique charm. There are pieces of jewelry to suit a wide range of styles and occasions.
The brand’s diverse collection includes boho thigh chains, sequin clothing, earrings, anklets, nose rings, armbands, body chains, navel rings, and bracelets. It also offers a collection of beautiful necklaces with minimalistic, chic, quirky, and elegant designs. ArtGalleryZen is currently one of the Top 1% of Etsy bestsellers in fashion jewelry and jewelry accessories.
Because of its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, ArtGalleryZen continues to receive positive reviews from clients worldwide. Many customers left rave reviews about being pleasantly surprised at how accurate the picture is with the item they received. Some even noted that ArtGalleryZen jewelry is “comfortable,” “perfect for every outfit,” and “a must-have.”
In just two years, ArtGalleryZen has grown to be a favorite among jewelry lovers around the globe. The brand has fulfilled over 37,313 orders for 12,039 shoppers on Etsy and the official website. These numbers are growing every day.
To show gratitude for the overwhelming support from clients, ArtGalleryZen offers several discounts to clients. Its current promotions include a 40% sitewide discount, free shipping for orders over $35, and a Buy 3 Get 1 Free earring deal. Moreover, the brand offers a Quality Guarantee on all products sold. Clients get a free product exchange with no fuss if an item is damaged.
ArtGalleryZen also recently added Affiliate Programs to its service offerings to help loyal customers earn commissions while enjoying and exclusive benefits. Joining is easy and free.
Explore ArtGalleryZen’s collection of unique costume jewelry and accessories here: https://www.artgalleryzen.com/.
Media Contact
Company Name: ArtGalleryZen
Contact Person: Gordon Zheng
Email: Send Email
Country: HongKong
Website: https://www.artgalleryzen.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.