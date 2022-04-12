ArtGalleryZen Masters The Art of Costume Jewelry With Curated Collections

ArtGalleryZen highlights unique handcrafted costume jewelry designed to bring out the wearer's charm.

ArtGalleryZen, a Hong Kong-based designer studio and a rising costume jewelry brand, is breaking the norm for costume jewelry with its expansive collection of masterfully-crafted accessories. Each design is one-of-a-kind, has patent rights, and is inspired by meetings and collaborations with some of the world’s best designers, art makers, and artisans.

Gordon Zheng and Branda, the owners and the creative spirits behind each stunning jewelry, say they travel around the world to find inspiration from fellow creatives. As designers and art lovers, they are dedicated to crafting jewelry and accessories that empower wearers to freely express themselves while elevating their styles and aesthetics. They work tirelessly to ensure the products keep up with the latest trends to bring the best customer experiences every time.

ArtGalleryZen is equipped to fulfill every jewelry enthusiast’s dream of owning premium-quality jewelry at the most affordable prices. Its collection spans over a thousand products in various styles and materials, each one boasting a unique charm. There are pieces of jewelry to suit a wide range of styles and occasions.

The brand’s diverse collection includes boho thigh chains, sequin clothing, earrings, anklets, nose rings, armbands, body chains, navel rings, and bracelets. It also offers a collection of beautiful necklaces with minimalistic, chic, quirky, and elegant designs. ArtGalleryZen is currently one of the Top 1% of Etsy bestsellers in fashion jewelry and jewelry accessories.

Because of its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, ArtGalleryZen continues to receive positive reviews from clients worldwide. Many customers left rave reviews about being pleasantly surprised at how accurate the picture is with the item they received. Some even noted that ArtGalleryZen jewelry is “comfortable,” “perfect for every outfit,” and “a must-have.”

In just two years, ArtGalleryZen has grown to be a favorite among jewelry lovers around the globe. The brand has fulfilled over 37,313 orders for 12,039 shoppers on Etsy and the official website. These numbers are growing every day.

To show gratitude for the overwhelming support from clients, ArtGalleryZen offers several discounts to clients. Its current promotions include a 40% sitewide discount, free shipping for orders over $35, and a Buy 3 Get 1 Free earring deal. Moreover, the brand offers a Quality Guarantee on all products sold. Clients get a free product exchange with no fuss if an item is damaged.

ArtGalleryZen also recently added Affiliate Programs to its service offerings to help loyal customers earn commissions while enjoying and exclusive benefits. Joining is easy and free.

Explore ArtGalleryZen’s collection of unique costume jewelry and accessories here: https://www.artgalleryzen.com/.

Media Contact

Company Name: ArtGalleryZen

Contact Person: Gordon Zheng

Email: Send Email

Country: HongKong

Website: https://www.artgalleryzen.com/

