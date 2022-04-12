Army Veteran Launches Detailed Courses To Teach Adults How To Adult

Over the past decade Home Economics classes have declined by more than 40% leaving many individuals without critical life skills. Adultology has stepped in to fill that void by offering a set of detailed online courses that will teach participants about a variety of life skills. Courses can be purchased separately or as a bundle.

Richmond, VA – April 12th, 2022 – Adultology, LLC has officially announced this week the launch of their new 10-course curriculum that aims to teach the critical of life skills needed to successfully navigate through life. The curriculum was developed to address the daunting statistics which suggest that more than 80% of adults wish they had learned critical life skills in high school. This custom designed life skills curriculum contains over 500 video lessons across 10 topics. There are also over 700 pages of content, with lectures, worksheets, coursebooks, planners, resource guides and checklists. Courses start as low as $27, however the entire 10 course bundle can be purchased at a 25% savings for only $397.

The overarching goal of Adultology life skills course is to provide a concrete methodology to help young adults avoid the pitfalls of many adulting mistakes. The course is run by a highly knowledgeable instructor with video narrations, interactive sessions and comprehensive learning assessments to ensure that students can immediately apply their knowledge. The self-paced learning style makes it easy to fit into busy schedules. Courses that are currently available within the Adultology curriculum include:

Financial Planning & Investing – Students will learn about financial concepts such as inflation, compound interest, and amortization as well as how to establish bank accounts, build credit, invest, obtain and manage loans, obtain insurance, budget, and do taxes. Understanding & Managing Your Health – Students will learn about the aspects of health and the lifestyles and habits that help and hurt one’s health. This course will cover topics such as deciphering nutrition labels and understanding STDs, drugs, physical fitness, and mental illnesses. Managing Your Career – In this course students will learn to assess the viability of a career choice, and gain information on how to prepare a resume, interview, plan their career, read their pay stub, handle professional conflict, and perform career planning. Buying & Managing A Home – Students will learn how to select an apartment, choose a location, calculate cost of living, obtain a loan and buy a house, and how to conduct home maintenance. This section will also provide details on contract forms for leasing and home buying. Clothing Management – This course will teach students how to find their body type, how and when to wash and maintain their clothing as well as how to select the appropriate attire for different environments. Car Buying & Maintenance – This course will teach students how to select a car based upon safety, maintenance costs, depreciation, and other factors; how and when to buy a car, the types of insurance, the differences amongst warranties and roadside services, and how to maintain a car. Politics & Voting – Student will learn the history of voting, the differences between political parties, the roles and responsibilities of federal, state, and local government offices, and how to vote. Self-Awareness – In this course, students will dive into aspects of emotional intelligence to determine their character, identify their biases, identify what they are good at, get out of their comfort zone, find their purpose, and manage their behavior. Managing Relationships – Here students will gain insight on the habits to build and maintain better interpersonal and professional relationships, identify the most valuable relationships, manage conflict, recognize toxic behaviors, and determine how to be a valuable asset to others. Groceries & Cooking – This course teaches how to shop for groceries, how to cook sauces from scratch, the various flavor bases, the differences amongst seasonings, the different types of cheeses, beans, pastas, and rice and their uses, different cuts of meat and the various cooking methods.

Adultology was founded by Marquese Lewis, a disabled army veteran and proud mother of a teenage son. She holds an MBA from Wharton Business School, attended the United States Military Academy at West Point, and is currently a Business Manager in the Federal Government.

During a recent interview, Marquese was quoted as saying, “As I entered adulthood, I realized that there was a lot that I didn’t know and I didn’t have the guidance to teach me the life skills I needed. And while I was able to thrive and become successful, I know that my road to success would have been much smoother had I known certain things much earlier.” She further emphasized that this situation was not restricted to teens and young adults “The unfortunate thing, is that this is not just a “youth” issue. Although many college graduates indicate that they don’t feel prepared for adulthood, there are also many people in their 30s and 40s who express being unknowledgeable about key areas of life. In fact that is my largest client base.”

She went on to say, “I launched Adultology to help not just today’s youth, but anyone that is lacking this important information. Together we can close the knowledge gap and set our youth up for bright and prosperous futures!”

Adultology currently offers a free checklist that can help individuals identify, plan, and manage adulting tasks. It can be found on their website at: https://www.adultology.io/f/adulting-checklist

To learn more about the Adultology life skills course, visit their official website at https://www.adultology.io/ or contact Marquese Directly at marquese@adultology.io

