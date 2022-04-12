White Weekday Offers Custom-Themed Apparel & Home Items Featuring Original & Collaborative Designs

Clothing Brand Sells Products Printed In the US and Canada Tailor-Designed For Clients While Donating Part of the Proceeds To Charity.

White Weekday started with a vision to create off-the-wall designs that don’t only look good but also feel good. Coming a long way from only creating custom tops, it now offers a variety of products from shirts, hoodies, blankets, and beach towels to customized mugs for travel and home. More products are underway to be added to the selection.

The originality of designs is among the key strengths of the brand. White Weekday owns all of its designs and holds exclusive rights to use them on products.

The brand envisions to up every client and customer’s feel-good game by providing inspiring artwork. In line with that vision, the company offers made-to-order services with designs either supplied by their clients or custom-made according to the emotion and message they look for.

“It’s all about their feelings, happiness, and emotions,” explains the team at White Weekday. “Our mission is to listen to you and then create exceptional designs, so you can feel good.”

Many clients, particularly from travel groups, weddings, bachelors and bachelorette parties, corporate, educational institutions, and picnics, benefit from White Weekdays’s out-of-the-box custom designs. The company’s made-to-order service is responsible for half the company’s sales.

The team welcomes collaborations too. Customers can choose to send their own artwork and the company will show them a prototype before proceeding with the production. White Weekday accepts all orders without any minimum quantity. All printing is done in either the US or Canada and production time only takes one to two days.

Once ready, the products are shipped usually within five business days up to two or three weeks. International shipping is possible too with an expected delivery period of four weeks.

Staying committed to providing quality products and service, White Weekday provides a 60-day full money-back guarantee for all products.

White Weekday invests in extensive research and development to further enhance the efficiency of its operations and essentially deliver better service. The team utilizes methodologies of Lean Six Sigma and Continuous Improvements across their business to deliver quality and meet client needs. As an example, it follows a strategy used in Six Sigma called DMAIC, which stands for “Define, Measure, Analyze, Improve, Control.”

Furthermore, the team works in partnership with trusted brands to supplement its operations such as Gildan, Bella + Canvas, Hanes, and Champion, to name a few.

“We owe much of our success to our customers as well to the members of our team including models, artists, graphic designers, coders, suppliers, vendors, operational and administrative staff,” states the White Weekday management.

In chorus with many pro-peace companies, White Weekday promotes peace for Ukraine and thus sells customized Ukraine-themed products to show support for the country. The company donates 100% of the proceeds from its Ukraine collection to Red Cross to ramp up funds to aid Ukraine’s humanitarian needs.

In addition, 20% of the company’s profits go to a local cancer charity annually.

More information about White Weekday and its products is found at https://www.whiteweekday.com/.

