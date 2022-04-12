What does microscopy and mushroom spores have in common? Mycology Now

Mushroom spore company specializes in microscopy kits for hobbyists.

Mycology Now is a small spore company started in 2018 by founders and married couple, Louis and Katrina. They offer 10+ varieties of PsilocybeCubensis mushroom spores on their online store for microscopy at www.mycologynow.com. Also, their products are in some brick and mortar stores around the country. These stores have partnered with Mycology Now to share the love of viewing mushroom spores as a hobby with as many people as possible

Microscopy refers to the use of a microscope to view and explore the microworld, often as a hobby. Many people enjoy the recreation of viewing objects which are not normally visible to the naked eye. This extends to spores which are living organisms and the beginning life cycle for the Fungi Kingdom. Because the spores are alive; when viewed they will begin to “dance” or move around the slide.

The spores Mycology Now offers are all unique varieties of the Cubensis mushroom, which can be very entertaining and interesting to view for those who enjoy a little chaos in their hobby. All the spore types have unique visual qualities, which can be used to distinguish them from each other. Some of the common spore names this company carries include Golden Teacher, PE6, and B+ to name a few. Depending on which spores are being viewed, they could range from 5-20 microns across. For reference, this is 20-50 times thinner than a human hair! This is why a microscope is needed to see them.

Mycology Now has a mission to “Provide premium sterile Psilocybe Cubensis spores to everyday hobbyists and researchers who want to increase their knowledge in microscopy”. They are doing this because they want to educate the world on the healing potential of multiple molecules and breaking the age-old stigma surrounding them. In an effort to achieve this, they also donate $1 from every order to Johns Hopkins Psychedelic Research Center.

Read more about this on their education page at https://mycologynow.com/education-page/.

Media Contact

Company Name: Mycology Now LLC

Contact Person: Jordan Williams

Phone: (505) 375 0655

Country: United States

Website: https://mycologynow.com/

