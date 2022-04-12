GPC Smart Earns FirstNet® Verified™ Designation

First Responders and FirstNet Subscribers Can Now Access GPC Smart via the FirstNet App Catalog

New York, NY – April 12, 2022 – Following a rigorous review process, GPC Smart is now FirstNet® Verified™ and accessible via the FirstNet App Catalog.

GPC Smart, a Syneroid Technologies product, is the nation’s first wireless communication platform dedicated to pets and public safety for use by first responders. It is a unified system that allows first responders to securely access and share animal information on FirstNet. It is the first and only pet identification solution available via the FirstNet App catalog.

FirstNet – America’s public safety communications platform – features the first-ever App Catalog geared to first responders, featuring more than 165 apps relevant to public safety’s mission. This gives FirstNet subscribers a dedicated location to find meaningful new solutions that have been specifically reviewed for use with FirstNet services. Before any mobile solution can be added to the FirstNet App Catalog, it must pass stringent third-party tests for security, relevancy, data privacy and more.

“GPC Smart is an animal I.D. system that brings pet identification from its analog past into today’s digital information age. Our pet recovery system consists of digital pet tags and implanted microchips that both work with a Universal Pet Registry, accessible through the GPC Smart app and smartphone, 24/7, from anywhere in the world. Our system is the most efficient, cost effective and humane way to reunite lost pets with their owners,” said Tom Ickovic, CEO, Syneroid Technologies.

Achieving a FirstNet Verified™ designation means GPC Smart is a vetted and trusted solution for public safety, meeting FirstNet app requirements. Additionally, FirstNet subscribers will also be able to take advantage of the GPC Smart solution while benefiting from FirstNet’s highly secure network core, which is the only physically separate network core dedicated entirely to public safety in America.

Built with AT&T, in a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority, FirstNet is bringing public safety communications into the 21st century with new, innovative capabilities to strengthen first responders’ incident response. And it’s helping them connect to the critical information they need – every day and in every emergency.

“We only add applications to the FirstNet App Catalog that are high quality and relevant to public safety. And we’re pleased that GPC Smart is now Verified and available to FirstNet subscribers,” said Scott Agnew, assistant vice president, product marketing, FirstNet Program at AT&T. “GPC Smart will bring public safety additional capabilities to help streamline the process of reuniting pets with their owners. It’s the quickest and simplest recovery method possible.”

“Through our work with first responders, we heard their need for innovative applications to assist with their lifesaving mission. FirstNet is helping to address these needs, and we are pleased to welcome GPC Smart to the FirstNet App Catalog,” said Jeff Bratcher, Chief Network and Technology Officer, First Responder Network Authority.

To learn more about GPC Smart, go to GPCsmart.com. Click here for a full list of apps in the FirstNet App Catalog. For more on FirstNet, check out FirstNet.com

©2022 AT&T Intellectual Property. FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks and service marks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Company Name: Syneroid Technologies

Contact Person: Grigorij Richters

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 (650) 989-5017

Address:12 GOULD STREET EAST HAMPTON

City: Newyork

State: NY 11937

Country: United States

Website: syneroid.com

