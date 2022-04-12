The KAILASA® Sushruta Award Conferred to Four (4) Distinguished and Accomplished Change-makers and Advocates for Contributing to the Field of Health and Wellness.

"You have the absolute ability to influence, to inspire, to directly intervene with the outer space on which the world is established." – The SPH Nithyananda Paramashivam

With the grace and blessings of The Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism (SPH) Nithyananda Paramashivam, the Sovereign State of SHRIKAILASA hosted the Virtual Global Peace Conclave and the KAILASA Om Award Ceremony on the auspicious occasion of World Health Day, in collaboration with the Department of Health and SHRIKAILASA Uniting Nations (SKUN) for Alternative and Wholistic Health.

The SPH opened the live Presidential Address by congratulating and thanking all esteemed award recipients for their contributions to the world in the field of Health.

The SPH Nithyananda Paramasivam shared that space is a living entity. He revealed powerful cognitions about how, just by our thoughts, the sheer power of cognition, the power of our inner space (Chidambaram), we can raise and lower our mass, through which we can influence the space and anything established in the space:

“First, space is a living entity. It is not emptiness, it is not dead. It is living. Second, it is very close to consciousness. Third, the space you are carrying inside you, where the thoughts manifest, is directly connected to the space on which the universe is established. Chittaakasha, your conscious inner-space, is directly connected to Mahaakasha, where the universe is established.”

The SPH further explained:

“It means you have the absolute ability to influence, to inspire, to directly intervene with the outer space on which the world is established.”

The Kailasa Sushruta Award in the category of Kailasa Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of higher order in the field of medicine was conferred to Dr. Ninna Kozorog, specialist neurologist in the Department of Neurosurgery of the Maribor Clinical Center, Slovenia.

The Kailasa Sushruta Award in the category of Kailasa Padma Shri for distinguished service in the field of health and wellness was conferred to:

Ms. Reeanna Harrilal, Founder and President of the Voice of Lupus Foundation, Trinidad and Tobago. Ms. Harrilal is also the recipient of the Hummingbird Gold Medal in the sphere of Community Service, Education and Empowerment for her role in fostering greater awareness of Lupus in Trinidad and Tobago.

Ms. Chevaughn Joseph, Founder and President of The Just Because Foundation (JBF), Trinidad and Tobago. Ms. Joseph is also the recipient of several awards including the prestigious Anthony N. Sabga Caribbean Award for Excellence (ANSCAFE) in the category Public and Civic Contributions.

Mr. Lin Kuo Cheng, Founder and President of the Republic of China Volunteer Alliance, Taiwan, and a Lecturer on community health and epidemic prevention in the Executive Yuan.

The Global Peace Conclave and the KAILASA Om Award Ceremony concluded with the Presidential Address by the SPH Nithyananda Paramashivam. Watch full address here:

https://youtu.be/W_4NGoHpmYg (Starting at 0:02:21)

