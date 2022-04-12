Unemployment Win Rolls Out Affordable Representation Services For Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Related Hearings and Appeals

The firm provides experienced representation for unemployment appeal hearings and only charges fees on successful appeals

Unemployment Win has announced that all those summoned by the Department of Labor to come forward with proof of their eligibility for unemployment benefits received over the past two years, can rely on it for adequate representation during their appeal hearings.

The firm provides experienced representation for unemployment appeal hearings and operates a result-oriented system that only charges its clients on successful appeals.

Recently, the Department of Labor announced that people who received unemployment benefits – specifically the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits (or PUA), will be required to come forward with proof that they were employed or self-employed before applying for the unemployment benefits.

While the news has come as a shock to many claimants who believed that the unemployment certification process had been completed and that nothing more would be required of them, the government has warned that failure to comply will amount to an automatic disqualification, and require that all such claimants return all received benefits which in most cases will total over $40,000 plus fines and penalties.

Unemployment Win has advised against people attending the unemployment hearings without proper representation. This is so that they do not get caught up in the technicalities involved in the process, which can lead to wrongful disqualification, and loss of even the strongest cases. With professional representation, available starting at only $600, it is too risky to go to a hearing without a professional to defend their rights.

“It’s a bad idea to attend these hearings alone. The process is complicated, technical, and tedious. Winning demands the help of experienced hands, knowledgeable in all aspects of the proceedings. Failure to adequately prove your case could result in you being forced to pay back all of the unemployment and PUA benefits received, which could total $65,000 or more, plus fines and penalties!”

As a testament to its mastery of the unemployment appeal hearing process, Unemployment Win has announced that clients who choose to use its representation will only have to pay for its services if they win the appeal.

