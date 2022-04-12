EpicVIN Makes Car Shopping Simple with One Online Marketplace Backed by Industry Leading Vehicle History Reports

Miami, FL – EpicVIN announced today launch of EpicVIN Cars, a digital marketplace for automotive dealers and car buyers designed to make buying and selling a vehicle safe, simple, and fun. EpicVIN is an industry leader in providing vehicle history reports powered by Autoinspect.us LLC, a National Motor Vehicle Title Information System (NMVTIS)-approved data provider.

Search Pre-Owned and New Cars in all 50 States with the Push of a Button

EpicVIN Cars provides shoppers information on both new and used cars from automotive dealerships in all 50 U.S. states within one searchable database. To help car shoppers compare prices, models, and vehicle VIN check information, EpicVIN Cars sorts search results by vehicle body style, make, popularity, price, year, mileage, zip code, and more. For auto dealers, EpicVIN provides complete marketing solutions powered by artificial intelligence (AI) designed to improve profitability, including listing distribution on EpicVin Cars.

Within each EpicVIN Cars listing, users can quickly find information on vehicles listed for sale, including car photos, VIN car history, location, dealer contact information, dealer inventory, shipping cost calculator, and estimated car ownership costs. The online shopping marketplace’s user-friendly search tools include “save to favorite” and “create price alert,” as well as an instant dealership contact feature that makes shopping for a pre-owned or new car on EpicVIN simple and fun.

Price Change History, New Arrival Notifications, and VIN History Power User-Friendly Auto Search

Built by the automotive leader in vehicle history reporting, EpicVIN Cars is powered by distinctive online search features combined with user-friendly website navigation tools. With the launch of EpicVIN Cars, shoppers and auto dealers can now find vehicle price change history, new arrival notifications, and car history reports all in one place. When purchasing a used car, vehicle history reporting is essential to protect the resell value of the vehicle. VIN history data also identifies safety and legal issues related to used cars.

Each EpicVIN vehicle check for used cars and light trucks after 1980 is based on the vehicle’s unique 17-character VIN and provides a EpicVIN Report generated from the company’s database of over 350 million records. EpicVIN reports highlight important vehicle information, including odometer readings, title information, junk and salvage titles, flood damage history, accident history, lemon history, service records, and vehicle use records (i.e. used as a taxi, rental, or police vehicle).

“Before the launch of EpicVIN Cars, finding the right new or used car to buy took shoppers a lot of time and effort,” said NAME NAME, Title, EpicVIN. “To help, we’ve put all of the most important information you need to know about cars for sale at every dealership in the country, in one place. Within each EpicVIN Car listing, buyers can find a vehicle history report and the dealer’s contact information, making shopping for a car on EpicVIN both comprehensive and quick.”

Learn more: https://cars.epicvin.com/

Media Contact: Mary Vicko, Marketing Manager | 954-639-4497 | mary.v@epicvin.com

Media Contact

Company Name: EpicVIN Vehicle History Reports

Contact Person: Mary Vicko

Email: Send Email

City: North Miami

State: Florida

Country: United States

Website: https://epicvin.com

