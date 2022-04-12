Topo.ai and MitKat Partner to Expand Threat Intelligence for South Asia and Asia-Pacific

ATLANTA, GA and Singapore – April 12, 2022 – Topo.ai, which provides the security industry’s most flexible and modern software platforms for critical event management, and MitKat – the leading provider of threat intelligence for South Asia and the Asia-Pacific region, have integrated alerts and intelligence into the TopoONE critical event management system. The AI assisted, real-time alerts from MitKat are driven by a team of analysts empowering global security teams to track and understand current events across South Asia and Asia-Pacific.

India and Singapore-based MitKat is a leading Asian “data intelligence” company. MitKat’s award-winning AI-assisted Risk Tracker Platform, currently used by more than 50 of the top 100 global corporations continually analyzes an array of geo-political, socio-economic, environmental, health, safety, technology, and regulatory events, providing comprehensive, unified, and customized views of business-risks for niche clientele. Technology-based risk monitoring combined with expert human analysis allows security teams to understand global, regional, and local incidents and trends, generate customized alerts and advisories and recommend appropriate de-risking and mitigation measures to help organizations stay ahead of the events.

“For our customers with operations in South Asia and the Asia-Pacific region, the addition of intelligence, risk alerts and advisories from MitKat significantly enriches the regional coverage in TopoONE,” said Steve McGraw, CEO of Topo.ai. “Our mutual customers are challenged by a constantly evolving and expanding risk landscape, and the deep regional expertise provided by MitKat is invaluable as they strive to mitigate existing and unforeseen threats. We are honored to partner with MitKat as we help security teams fulfill their mandates and protect their organizations.”

“The integration of MitKat’s data intelligence into the TopoONE platform will hugely benefit our mutual customers in better understanding the evolving threat landscape, analyzing the impact on their businesses, and mitigating risks to acceptable levels’’ said Pawan Desai, Co-founder & CEO, MitKat Advisory. We are honored to partner Topo.ai in our shared vision of de-risking customers and protecting their people and vital assets.

About MitKat

MitKat (Mitigating Knowledge Age Threats) Global Consulting Pte. Ltd. (www.mitkatadvisory.com) is a global provider of integrated security and risk mitigation solutions. MitKat enables corporations, government, and non-government organizations to promote business, and protect people, information, material assets and brand.

From providing strategic consultancy and creating security policies to technology-enabled solutions; from developing business resilience and crisis management plans to implementing and sustaining them, since its incorporation in 2010, MitKat has consistently grown in strength, and has established a value chain of solutions and services that have secured a diverse and impressive range of clients across sectors.

About Topo.ai

Topo.ai is widely recognized for providing the most flexible critical event management platform for corporate security teams. Our customers utilize a common operating picture to manage threat alerts from internal and external systems, ensuring a rapid, accurate and consistent response to critical events. We are dedicated to serving as a true partner to our customers, committed to providing the highest level of service and accommodating all current and future security initiatives. We deliver on these commitments with the broadest combination of threat intelligence choices, flexibility, and service in the industry. Learn more at topo.ai.

