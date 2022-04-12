Aleader launches new innovative Women's Xdrain Tech Knit Pro Water Shoes

The breakthrough Aleader Xdrain Knit Pro Water Shoes for women assures dry, comfortable feet even on the wettest terrains.

April 12, 2022 – After much success with Xdrain Flex Knit Water shoes for men, Aleader is pleased to announce the launch of its brand new Women’s Xdrain Knit Pro Water Shoes.The newly launched shoes are backed by the revolutionary Xdrain technology that completely sweeps away water from the shoes, assuring comfortably dry feet for users while traveling.

“We are excited to share with you all that we have just launched our Xdrain Knit Pro Water Shoes collection exclusively for women adventurers. We have enjoyed great success with our previous line of Xdrain water shoes for men, and that was the driving inspiration for us to bring the same to women’s footwear. Made for adventures, our Xdrain Knit Pro Water Shoes for women would be your ultimate buddy as you hop and march through the splashes without worrying about wet feet”, stated Lee, the founder of Aleader.

The Aleader Xdrain Knit Pro Water Shoes star for women is the breakthrough Xdrain Technology. Paired with a rubber outsole for secure grip in all terrains, the technology enables the water shoes to drain out water away from the feet of the user. The innovative shoe is also equipped with a soft insole for additional comfort.

Per additional company statements, Aleader has designed the Xdrain water shoes to be extremely lightweight for a comfortable adventure. Xdrain water shoes are perfect for hikers who need to stay dry in a wet environment. Its lightweight properties make them easy to transport.

Another prominent feature of the Xdrain Pro Knit water shoes for women is their breathable engineered kit. The shoes are intelligently designed with breathable material to keep the feet cool even in the hottest conditions. The focus on breathability for shoe fabric makes the footwear soft and comfortable for the skin.

Top features of Women’s Xdrain Knit Pro Water Shoes:

1. Breathable knit upper for maximum comfort and ventilation.

2. Elastic lacing system that’s close-fitting for a secure and supportive fit.

3. Superior cushioning and responsive EVA outsole for optimal comfort. Perfectly balanced and lightweight design that ensures all-day comfort.

4. Lightweight, portable, and quick-dry material, perfect backpacking companion.

5. Xdrain technology gives you the assurance that all the water is swept away, keeping your feet dry and comfy during your travel.

An environmentally-conscious brand, Aleader is focused on sustainable production for all its products, including the new Xdrain water shoes. The company invests in 100% green materials to produce the Xdrain shoes to reduce harmful impacts on the environment.

About Aleader

A name of considerable reputation in adventure gear, Aleader introduced the world to the lightest & stylish water shoes for outdoor adventures suitable for various terrains both on land and on water in 2014. Added to its revolutionary water shoes, Aleader also offers barefoot shoes for walking and sneakers. For more information, please visit https://www.aleadergear.com.

Media Contact

Company Name: Aleader Group Inc

Contact Person: Sylvia Zhang

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website: https://www.aleadergear.com/

