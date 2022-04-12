Style Icon Raimondo Rossi raises his voice against discrimination

Raimondo Rossi’s second book, titled “I don’t think the way you do – Photography of Inclusivity and Diversity” is a clear stance against discrimination. Space is given to LGBTQ+ couples, interracial families, physical diversity, Down syndrome, and body positivity. All about meaningful issues that the artist treats with delicacy through the images that are also featured on Vogue.com, among the best selections worldwide.
The book is an excursus on some forms of diversity that have to be accepted in everyday life with sincere inclusiveness, in schools, families, and in society. The image that gives life to the cover of the book has also been selected by some schools, and among others by Andrew College in Georgia, for the volume of 2022 which will be dedicated to selected artists and important voices. “It is interesting to note how my artistic path started from pure attention to aesthetics in fashion Weeks and then turned into much deeper photography, first specializing in portraiture and then in the attention to social and personal problems that each of us can meet in life and on which we must also work to help others. I hope that the message reaches the hearts of bullies and discriminators.”
The book can be found on many websites including the famous Barnes & Noble. Of the two editions, the one on plain paper and the one on photographic paper, we obviously recommend the second one, which gives a particular light to the images created by the artist.
