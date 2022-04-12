Cosmetic Facial Rejuvenation Performed By Dr. Robert W. Sheffield Of SB Aesthetics Transforms Patients Providing Revitalization, Restoration and A More Youthful Appearance

Santa Barbara, CA – SB Aesthetics Medical Spa is now open for appointments with social distancing norms and CDC guidelines to provide non-invasive cosmetic treatment to the patients. Under Dr. Sheffield’s guidance, many non-invasive treatments are being done for the patients. Most patients are opting for non-surgical cosmetic procedures like Botox and facial fillers over liposuction and facelift procedures. The reason being lip fillers Santa Barbara and Botox provides enhancement and rejuvenation to the patient’s upper half and the lower half of the face, respectively.
According to Dr. Sheffield, owner of SB Aesthetics, “We use Botox popularly known as ‘Botulinum toxin’ for smoothing the fine lines and wrinkles on the patient’s face. It is an injectable liquid given near the smile lines, forehead lines, and nasal crunch lines to relax the area’s muscles. We use Botox from the branded company called Allergen, which is safe for patients. After getting this treatment, the patients can see the difference within seven days and feel the rejuvenated and younger-looking skin without any surgical procedure.”
At SB Aesthetics Medical Spa, the doctors provide quality treatment with cost-effective non-surgical procedures that are easy on the patient’s pocket, safe, and the recovery process is also quick. The focus is to provide the same effects as liposuction, and cosmetic facelift surgery offers.
“Along with Botox Santa Barbara, we also provide lip injections to the patients, which is an anti-aging treatment mainly given for lifting the lower area of your face. Mainly we use Hyaluronic Acid fillers from FDA-approved brands that give volume to your face. The wrinkles and fine lines around the nose and the mouth areas are filled with the face fillers. The sunken areas like the under eye, temples, and cheeks are also filled with the face fillers. It gives natural-looking refreshed skin with the restoration of symmetrical lines on your face and neck areas,” he further added.
The non-invasive cosmetic treatments give a great glow to the skin and do not have any side effects. Another benefit is that these treatments address many skin issues to provide a more youthful appearance to the patients.
“We provide all the medical spa services at our Santa Barbara office. Our focus is to help our patients feel confident in their skin. The treatments are designed to boost the skin’s appearance and help you look confident and refreshed. Another unique thing about our medical spa is that we use FDA-approved products for aesthetic procedures,” he further added. “The injectables, lasers, and non-surgical procedures are all carried out by me with proper precaution. At our medical spa, you will get natural-looking results and not the operational results,”
SB Aesthetics uses a nerve block and/or local anesthesia for most of its procedures, so it quickly heals, is cost-effective, and saves patients time. There are some risks but generally there are minimal physiological effects on the patients, and with a quick recovery they can return to their work within a few days. The motive is to make the patients feel good in their skin.
About SB Aesthetics
SB Aesthetics is a medical spa Santa Barbara headed by Dr. Sheffield. It has evolved over many years and is now providing many minimally invasive and non-surgical procedures like facelift, mini facelift, short scar facelift, and many other types of medical spa services such as facial, laser hair removal Santa Barbara, liquid facelift and non-surgical injectable procedures.
About Dr. Sheffield
Dr. Robert W. Sheffield is a third-generation plastic surgeon who uses non-surgical and minimally invasive procedures. He has completed his medical school at the University of Tennessee, a surgical internship from Los Angeles, and did the residency training at the University of Florida. He has performed many complicated reconstructive procedures in San Diego.
He has completed his premier training in plastic surgery from Dallas, founder of the Annual Rhinoplasty Symposium, and a life member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. People can book an appointment at https://sbaesthetics.com/
