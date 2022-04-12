Dental Suction Systems Market | Global Size, Share, Regional Analysis, COVID-19 Analysis, Growth, Outlook, Demand, and Forecast To 2028 | Grand View Research, Inc.

“"Grand View Research, Inc. – Market Research And Consulting."”

According to a new report published by Grand View Research, the COVID-19 pandemic led to a reduction of dental procedures, thereby negatively impacting the market growth. The dental procedures performed on regular basis use ultrasonic scalers and turbine handpieces that produce aerosols that are harmful to patients and the staff. Extraoral suction is a helpful tool for the reduction of aerosols and droplets, thereby enabling dentists to perform the procedures without compromising on safety.

The global dental suction systems market size is expected to reach USD 639.2 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth is attributable to technological advancements in dental suction products. Moreover, an increasing number of dental surgical procedures is expected to contribute to the growth of the market. Technological advancements are also expected to favor market growth. For instance, Tyscor, a new suction unit, is energy-efficient and saves more than 50% of energy. The device is also lightweight & compact and it can convert the dry suction unit to a wet suction unit. In addition, the device is the first spray mist suction unit with radial technology in the dental market.

The patients and dental staff are at high risk to get infected by the spread of harmful aerosols that are generated during dental procedures. Many people during the COVID-19 pandemic actively avoided visiting hospitals and dental clinics frequently to protect themselves from getting infected by the coronavirus. According to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, in August 2020, the outbreak of coronavirus disease in 2019 had led to the closure of approximately 198,000 active dental specialists and dentists’ offices in the U.S. This has reduced the number of dental procedures and affected the overall market.

Dental Suction Systems Market Report Highlights

The wet suction segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 54% in 2020 owing to the availability of a large number of products in the market

Wet vacuum systems are compact, occupy less space, and the noise level during the procedure is low

In addition, they are more affordable as compared to dry vacuum systems. These benefits are expected to drive the wet product segment over the forecast period

The dental offices end-use segment accounted for the largest share of more than 55% in 2020 owing to the increasing number of specialists working in this work setting

North America was the largest regional market in 2020 owing to the presence of key market players, supportive reimbursement policies, and quick adoption of advanced medical technologies

Dental Suction Systems Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global dental suction systems market on the basis of product, end-use, and region:

Dental Suction Systems Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Wet

Dry

Dental Suction Systems End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hospitals

Dental Offices

Dental Suction Systems Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

List of Key Players of Dental Suction Systems Market

Becker Pumps Australia

Cattani

Dental International

Metasys Dental

Eschmann

Ads Dental System

Ko-Maxkorea

A-dec, Inc.

Dentsply Sirona

Dentalez, Inc.

