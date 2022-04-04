Social Media Advertising Market To Foresee An Explosive CAGR of 12.4% Till 2028, Driven By Rising Popularity of Digital Advertising Tools Among Various Industries | Million Insights

“Million Insights – World’s Fastest Growing Market Research Database”

According to new report available with Million Insights, the global social media advertising industry is expected to grow owing to rising adoption of social media advertisement across emerging economies during the forecast period.

The global social media advertising market size is expected to reach USD 262.62 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing popularity of digital advertising tools among various industries in recent years to offer information about their companies and products is accelerating the market growth. Additionally, the growing adoption of social media advertisement across emerging economies is driving the market. Moreover, technological developments in virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), artificial intelligence, and machine learning have allowed the delivery of customized advertising content to the customers, which has led to significant market growth.

Moreover, social media advertising is rapidly gaining popularity owing to its effectiveness and high customer engagement. Furthermore, a lockdown situation was observed during the COVID 19 pandemic and the market witnessed a slight decline as many advertisers slashed marketing budgets or paused advertising spending for a shorter period. The increasing spending on digital advertising after the ease of several restrictions is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. The mobile platform segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028. The increasing number of smartphones users, coupled with the rising internet penetration rate across the globe, is propelling the market growth. Additionally, rising investment in developing social media advertising in mobile by various advertisers due to high engagement of customers is driving the market.

Click Here To Request Free Demo of Social Media Advertising Market Report: https://www.millioninsights.com/snapshots/social-media-advertising-market-report/request-demo

The consumer goods industry vertical segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 14.1% from 2021 to 2028. The rising popularity of social media platforms for promoting the brand and building product awareness is driving the market. Moreover, the growing sale of consumer goods through social media advertising is expected to accelerate the market growth. Furthermore, approximately, over 50% of the global population is on social media, which implies the growth in the market over the forecast period. North America dominated the market with a revenue share of more than 30.0% in 2020. Technological advancements in augmented reality and virtual reality are projected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rapidly growing number of internet users across the region is upsurging the market growth. Moreover, the increasing investments associated with digital advertising, especially in social media advisement, are expected to drive the market in this region.

To browse report summary & detailed TOC, please click the link below:

https://www.millioninsights.com/snapshots/social-media-advertising-market-report

Social Media Advertising Market Report Highlights

• North America held the largest revenue share of more than 30.0% in 2020 owing to the growing number of internet users in this region

• The mobile platform segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 due to the rising number of smartphone users across the globe

• The retail industry vertical segment held the largest revenue share of more than 20.0% in 2020 due to the growing popularity of social media advertisement

• Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 13.2% from 2021 to 2028 owing to the increased spending on social media advertising

Social Media Advertising Market Segmentation

Million Insights has segmented the global social media advertising market on the basis of platform, industry vertical, and region:

Social Media Advertising Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Desktop Mobile

Social Media Advertising Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Automotive Financial Services Consumer Goods Media & Entertainment Retail Telecom Others

Social Media Advertising Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) North America U.S. Europe Germany U.K. France Asia Pacific China Japan India Central & South America Brazil Middle East & Africa South Africa



List of Key Players of Social Media Advertising Market

Facebook, Inc.

Twitter, Inc.

Moovly Media Inc.

Tencent Holdings Limited

Weibo Corporation

Baidu Tieba

Kakao

Pinterest

Snapchat

Explore the Latest Snapshots Press Releases by Million Insights:

• Dating Services Market – The global dating services market size is expected to reach at USD 15.2 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2028.

• Newspaper Advertising Market – The global newspaper advertising market size is expected to reach USD 19.3 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of -3.6% from 2021 to 2028.

About Million Insights

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive market place that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store, includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Media Contact

Company Name: Million Insights

Contact Person: Ryan Manuel

Email: Send Email

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Address:Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria, Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: https://www.millioninsights.com/snapshots/social-media-advertising-market-report

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Social Media Advertising Market To Foresee An Explosive CAGR of 12.4% Till 2028, Driven By Rising Popularity of Digital Advertising Tools Among Various Industries | Million Insights